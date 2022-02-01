WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Judge/Executive race is no longer contested as Dorman Patrick, Jr. announced Monday that he withdrew his candidacy.
Patrick was facing incumbent Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr. who remains the sole contender in the May primary race.
Patrick made a Facebook post saying the decision was not made lightly.
"I am not a politician, nor have I ever wanted to make a career out of politics," he said. "Even if I find myself standing alone, I will always stand up for what is right and what’s best for the people. At this time I’m fortunate to be following my dreams and serving the public as a law enforcement officer. That’s my passion. My desire to work in other roles in the emergency services is something that I hold dear to my heart. Now is not the right time in my life to leave my career, but this campaign has shown me that none of us have to become elected officials to make changes and improve our county. I will always be a public servant, and I will continue to be vocal about the changes Whitley County needs to become a better place to live, work and raise families."
Patrick thanked those that had supported him.
"I sincerely hope the current administration realizes how many people want a change in their county government," he added. "The end of my campaign only means that instead of asking for your vote, I’m asking you to stay motivated and hold the current administration accountable to make changes to improve the county workforce, improve your county services, finally give dangerous roads the attention they need and fix them, invest more in public safety, and focus more on creating opportunity for everyday people like us."
