CORBIN — Corbin High School Senior Zack Horvath has always wanted to become a Kentucky State Trooper and that’s exactly what he has planned for his future. But those dreams and wants became more of a possibility and a reality when he entered Tackett Wilson’s criminal justice class at the Corbin Area Technology School.
Horvath said Wilson is one teacher who has had a major impact on him throughout his high school career. Horvath began studying under Wilson as a freshman in the law enforcement pathway at Corbin and has taken classes with him all four years.
“With the help from Mr. Wilson I’m on the pathway to success to achieve my dreams of protecting the innocent by becoming a state trooper,” said Horvath. “He has taught me not only education that comes from books but he shares his own experiences to help teach this pathway.”
And it’s not just education that Wilson teaches, according to Horvath. He said Wilson teaches his students good morals and character in which to live by. Wilson is the teacher that helps in any area, in anyway he can.
Kelly and Nic Horvath, Zack’s parents, said they realized the impact Wilson was having on their son during his freshman year. Wilson relayed the message to them that their son would make an excellent state trooper.
“He was always really supportive and he pushed him with everything,” said Kelly Horvath. “Not that he needed pushed but he got so much encouragement from him. And it doesn’t have to be with criminal justice, everything that Zack signs up for Tackett encourages him.”
Horvath said it means a lot for someone other than his parents to invest in him.
“You know, your parents are supposed to be there,” he said. “But having another person to have your back as well really does mean a lot.”
Christopher Smith, principal of the technology school, said Wilson is an asset to both the school and community.
"He is very professional and knowledgeable," said Smith. "He has a great rapport with the students and staff. Mr. Wilson goes above and beyond when it comes to supporting the students, he is a great example of what a teacher should be and we are blessed and proud to have him as part of our team."
Horvath said Wilson also encourages his class to give back and think of others over self. One way this belief is displayed is through Operation Joy every December. The program consists of donating food boxes to local law enforcement agencies for distribution throughout the community.
“You don’t realize how good you have it until you get to know the stories of some of the families you’re giving food to,” said Horvath.
Horvath plans on enlisting in the Navy and going to Eastern Kentucky University to get his degree in criminal justice.
“I am forever thankful to call this man not only my teacher but a lifelong friend,” added Horvath. “He has truly helped me get on the right pathway to become a State Trooper and achieve my dreams.”
