BEREA, Ky. -- National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020. Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $65,0000 to Partners for Education at Berea College to support the Appalachian Teaching Artist Fellowship, which will further their efforts to provide professional development opportunities for teaching artists in the Appalachian region.
Partners for Education's model celebrates the diverse arts and cultural contributions of the Appalachian region. Teaching artists work with students but just as importantly with teachers as part of multidisciplinary arts experiences that integrate arts instruction with math, language arts, and other curriculum areas. Partners for Education also provides mentorship for emerging artists including secondary and postsecondary students interested in working as teaching artists.
"These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations' agility in the face of a national health crisis," said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "We celebrate organizations like Partners for Education for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times."
"Receiving this award is both validating and exciting," said Natalie Gabbard, project director for arts and humanities at Partners for Education. "We've worked to create opportunities for teaching artist development over the years, and this funding allows us to deepen those efforts with opportunities for intensive training, mentorship and practicum experiences for artists. We recognize there are few opportunities for professional development for emerging teaching artists in our service area, and we are thrilled to be able to collaborate with our arts partners to offer these powerful learning experiences."
