CORBIN — An annular solar eclipse may be partially visible early Thursday morning.
A solar eclipse happens when, at just the right moment, the moon passes between the sun and Earth.
Solar eclipses happen every 18 months somewhere on Earth, according to NASA. Unlike lunar eclipses, solar eclipses last only a few minutes. There are three types of solar eclipses.
According to NASA, an annular eclipse happens when the moon is the farthest from Earth. Because the moon is farther away, it seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun. The moon in front of the sun looks like a dark disk on top of a larger sun-colored disk, creating what looks like a ring around the moon.
On Thursday, people in parts of Canada, Greenland and northern Russia will experience the first annular solar eclipse of the year.
Other places, including Corbin, will see only a partial solar eclipse. In the United States, the partial solar eclipse will be visible along parts of the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest and northern Alaska.
The partial solar eclipse will be visible for approximately 14 minutes from Corbin.
In Corbin, skywatchers may be able to view the partial solar eclipse beginning at 6:16 a.m. and ending at 6:30 a.m. It will be the most visible at 6:19 a.m., according to www.timeanddate.com.
Proper safety equipment must be used to view the partial solar eclipse. If you don’t have the proper safety equipment, such as solar viewing or eclipse glasses, you can create a pinhole projector. Instructions to create a pinhole projector can be found at https://www.exploratorium.edu/eclipse/how-to-view-eclipse.
According to www.timeanddate.com, the next partial eclipse that will be visible in Corbin will be on November 19.
