CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education heard from disgruntled parents Thursday evening, who were frustrated that the school system has continued to host strictly virtual classes.
Corissa Dyer, a mother of two young Corbin students, was one of two parents that addressed Corbin’s board. However, as the meeting was virtual and streamed online, the audio of what the two parents said to the board is not clear. Dyer later posted her comments to the board on her Facebook page.
"I believe I can speak for a lot of parents when I say we feel defeated, our children feel defeated,” Dyer said.
In her speech, Dyer encouraged board members to remind the district’s teachers why they chose that profession.
“Was it for the awesome schedule, summers off, great pension, time with family, or was it for the love of children and the desire to have such a huge impact on someone’s life,” she asked. “Have they ever thought of themselves as unsung heroes?”
Dyer also provided suggestions to the board on how she felt Corbin could return to in-person classes. Of those suggestions, she mentioned keeping virtual options available, and easing back into in-person learning through a hybrid model. She also suggested utilizing local college students majoring in education who are in need of observation hours in order to earn their degree as a resource.
“Use those resources to help fill the void of lack of subs,” she said. “Better yet, put them in the classroom to help coordinate a classroom while the teacher instructs virtually if need be.”
The board’s chair, Kim Croley, commended Dyer’s idea of utilizing the colleges, saying the board had yet to think about that, but added that the board had thought of a lot of the other points Dyer had mentioned when deciding the future of the district’s in-person classes.
“You always have a voice,” said Croley to Dyer. “You can tell us anything at any time, but right this second we can’t make a change,” she added. “I just don’t want you to feel like you’re leaving, and we’ve not heard you or done anything.”
Superintended David Cox addressed the issues brought up by the parents in regards to an anonymous questionnaire given by the district to its teachers concerning their feelings on returning to in-person classes. Cox said the information he received from the teachers were that they were afraid to go back, and that they felt the district should trust the science, and the people who work in the medical field.
“I know our teachers,” Cox said. “I’ve been here 29 years, and I know almost everyone of them personally, none of them want more than to be back in school safely."
“They’re not in it to get rich, I can promise you that,” Cox later added. “They’re in it, because they love kids. I witness it everyday,” he continued. “It’s not because they want summers off, or they want time off, or they feel like this is an opportunity for a vacation, it’s not that at all. They’re broken hearted because they’re not here,” he added. “It’s twice as hard doing this job in this circumstance, as it is otherwise.”
Cox later updated the board on construction projects going on throughout the district, noting that the footers for the middle school’s concession area has been poured. Cox said that while the district has locked up unit pricing on materials being used for the concession stand, it was going to build a press box behind the middle school’s soccer and football field that will include a storage area, as well as an area to operate the scoreboard and do PA announcements.
The district has also seen the footer poured behind its baseball field for an athletic warehouse to be built.
The board heard from Kevin Cheek, the architect working on the district’s new career center being built on Corbin High School’s campus. The career center will be a two classroom center that will provide Corbin’s student with vocational classes. Cox said the board were looking at providing HVAC and plumbing.
Cheek provided the board with floor plans and schematic designs for the board to approve on Thursday.
One of the board members raised the question on whether or not partitions could be built into the building to allow for classrooms to be cut in half if the need were to ever arise in the future.
Cheek responded that because the center would be used for construction classes and vocational purposes, the ceiling in the building would have to be built higher than normal, and that installing those partitions now would be cost prohibitive. The higher ceiling would also make sound proofing those classrooms more difficult, as well.
The board decided that because of those cost measures, it would hold off on including partitions in the building plan, and add them once the building is complete, if the need for them arose.
