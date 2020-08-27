TRI-COUNTY — With a plethora of options for parents to choose from when it comes to the start of the 2020-2021 school year, it seems those options are a necessary factor as parent responses to in-person classes and virtual learning largely vary.
Jennifer Cooney, a mother and executive director of the Appalachian Mentoring Program, recently moved her college freshman son into his dorm.
Cooney admits that of all the concerns she and her husband have for their son during his momentous life transition, the health risks of COVID-19 are not on the list right now.
“It helps that my husband is a physician, so we don't have to rely on the media for information, we understand quite well the minuscule risk it poses to someone his age,” said Cooney.
As a mentoring program director, Cooney said all the barriers they’ve been trying so hard to help young people overcome have now multiplied exponentially.
The students in the mentoring program are there because they were already deemed "at-risk" of falling out of the mainstream socially, emotionally and educationally. According to Cooney, without a concerted effort, many kids will never recover from the effects of the long-term loss of in-school instruction, adding that every student has lost, not just the at-risk.
“Our kids are probably not in families doing homeschool experiments or complaining on social media about how hard it is to teach math to their third-grader,” said Cooney. “A lot of kids are doing it alone. Many of our southeastern Kentucky families are so overwhelmed with their own struggles, they have no capacity for taking on this new responsibility thrust upon them. A lot of us during this time have settled for being just 'OK'. Kids and families that were not OK pre-COVID are likely in dire straits at this point.”
Cooney said she understands the fear some parents/guardians may have as there is a large population of students in eastern Kentucky who live with grandparents who are terrified of contracting COVID through their child.
“Many we have talked to also have an exaggerated idea of the death toll in the US. (It's shocking to hear their thoughts on this). They are scared to death,” added Cooney. “Some of our kids are court-involved youth, some are living in very chaotic circumstances at home. School provides a structure that's not only 'safe' and needed, but provides needed boundaries in life that they are learning to live within. Without school, they find few restraints on them and fewer consequences to bad behavior. Some have worked so hard to successfully navigate these boundaries in an effort to take responsibility and regain control over their circumstances.”
Earlier in the shutdown, Cooney received reports of some of these students falling back into their previous detrimental behaviors. They saw no reason not to, she said.
As the single parent of two high school students, Lisa Garrison and her children were looking forward to returning to school on-site after the six weeks of NTI days in the spring.
Garrison said both of her students have ADHD and did not thrive with the Non-Traditional Instruction format that was implemented when the pandemic hit. Garrison also had to adapt her work schedule, shifting to working from home to protect her family and oversee her children's educational instruction. She is one of the fortunate ones who has a job that allows that.
As a family, Garrison and her boys were hoping that the cases would be manageable by the time the start of the new school year came around and that the boys could attend in person at Corbin High School. However she still has some concerns.
“Our family has been very purposeful with following the protocols set forth by Governor Beshear and Dr. Stack,” said Garrison. “We self isolated for several weeks, we socially distance, we wear masks when we are out in public, we use hand sanitizer when we cannot wash our hands and even when we can. We do this out of concern and compassion for our neighbors and community members. There are others that do not for their own reasons, and I don't judge them, but sending my children to school with students that do not follow the same kind of health and safety protocols does concern me.”
In July, Garrison received an email asking if her students would be attending on-site five days a week or would they choose remote learning five days a week.
“I struggled with answering that survey because while my children do much better in the classroom with the teacher readily available for assistance, reinforcement and redirection, I was very concerned with sending my teenagers to the school without knowing what kind of protocols would be followed by the teacher and staff much less what the other students would be doing with regard to social distancing and mask wearing,” Garrison said.
In spite of those concerns, she responded that she would send her students on-site five days a week, but added in her comments that she would have preferred to have an option of a hybrid model (some days remote and some days on-site) that could help facilitate a more effective social distancing in the classroom and hallways.
Later another survey came after Kentucky had seen significant increases in the cases of COVID-19 and Garrison had already regretted her choice to send her teenagers back to the classroom five days a week.
“I was very pleased that our school leadership listened to the parents comments in the initial survey. The third option is a hybrid model mixture of some on-site and some remote,” said Garrison who still struggled with the decision to do hybrid.
Garrison talked with her boys about the fact that as a parent she can supplement their education and help them catch up if there are gaps because of things they miss due to learning in a way that is not ideal for them. She also explained that she cannot however replace them if they get ill from COVID-19 and die.
“In the end, we chose to do the hybrid model. I am not fearful, but I do have a healthy skepticism about whether this is the best choice,” added Garrison. “I am grateful our district has already delayed the start of the school year. I am thankful for our teachers, staff and principals that have been working hard on a solution to this problem. I believe that they do have the health and well being of all students and our community as a whole in their hearts and minds as they navigate through this uncertain time.”
Megan French is a parent of four as well as a substitute teacher and she too has her share of concerns for students and parents. French is worried about the families who don’t have the resources at home. She wants to be positive, but she’s concerned about who is teaching the students who go to daycare all day and then get home after 5 p.m.
Recently she wrote the Superintendent:
Dear Mr. Cox,
First, I want you to know I am praying for you and the school board as you all are making terribly hard decisions. There is no way, I would want to be in your place. I know you want what is best for our children, educationally, mentally and physically. I pray that God gives you peace in whatever decision you make for this coming school year. Thank you for all you have done and continue to do for our students.
I have four students across the district that can not wait to be back in class with their teachers and friends. I am also one of your substitute teachers that loves my job and can not wait to be back working. I work as much as I am asked and love every minute.
School is so much more than just “reading and math”, we all know this. I have seen a change in my own children emotionally as well as hearing from other parents stating the same. Our children need each other as well as their teachers love and support while at school and virtual education just can not give everything students need. One of the many things I love about our Corbin School district is that we pride ourselves on being different or “uncommon” than others, standing out and paving our own path to success. I pray we continue to stand out and stand up for our children, putting all of their needs first through this pandemic.
Thank you again for making the hard decisions and making them in the best interest for our students. I am thankful that you have provided three choices for our families across the district as each family has their own needs and this accommodates every family. I will continue to pray for you and the board and the decisions you make. I will ask for peace in every decision you make for the greater good of our students.
Prayers and Peace,
Megan French
Substitute teacher and mother of 4
