PARENTS HELPING PARENTS: Facebook group providing for families in times of need

CORBIN — With four young kids at home, Tracy Watson knows just how difficult it can be to provide all the things your children want and need.
To help other parents struggling with that same problem, Watson created a Facebook page that would allow parents to make trades between one another for things such as toys, clothes and shoes. Little did Watson know, the page, called “Just for Kids FREE,” would turn into something much more.
“I’m a mom with four kids, struggling,” she said. “I’m that parent that is poor as dirt, didn’t know how I’d get my kids’ next outfit, didn’t have anyone to call and when I started this group, it really was just supposed to start out as parent swap.
“It was just going to be parents posting items and working out swaps between each other to help kids get what they need. As the group went along, some people didn’t know how to post, some didn’t have the time, so they started asking me if I would post and that’s how I started being the one receiving them (unwanted and donated items), sorting them and dispersing it to more people.”
Watson’s page allows parents from Corbin and the surrounding areas to donate and trade unwanted items to other families in need. Parents can also post their needs on the page and other parents can offer their unwanted items or offer ideas for other resources that can help.
Watson collects most of the items and then helps distribute them to other families through what she calls a “community yard sale,” though all the donated items are given away at no cost to the parent.
The group started up just before the COVID-19 pandemic and once the pandemic hit and shelves were bare, Watson soon realized the real purpose of the group.
“I truly believe God had more of a plan for me than I did,” Watson said. “I feel like the Lord knew that COVID was coming and I didn’t. I thought I was creating a parent swap but the Lord knew we needed to get parents together because he knew COVID was coming and knew we were going to need each other.”
During that time, Watson and other parents from throughout the community were able to help provide hundreds of families with things like diapers, wipes, formula and other necessities.
“It was maybe two weeks before COVID hit and all the stores went empty with milk and toilet paper and all the moms were frantic, didn’t know what to do,” she said. “We started asking everybody on there if any mom’s knew where any milk is and started sharing information and that’s how that came about.
“For that whole period there that moms didn’t have milk, our page provided. The health department couldn’t help out because their hands were tied and other places couldn’t but we were able to feed babies.”
The group has since grown to over 3,000 members and has branched into several other groups, including a “Just for Women” group and a “Just for Kids Gifting Program” group. The idea has also began pouring into other communities with similar Facebook pages for McCreary County and Somerset.
“It’s changed my life,” Watson said of the group. “I tell all my members the same thing when they try to thank me for helping them that it’s not me, it’s all of us. It’s the 3,000 of us—everything I do wouldn’t be possible without them. They have helped me and my children as much as I’ve helped them.”
The gifting program began with Easter where Watson asked group members to help provide Easter baskets for kids in the community. Group members donated 48 Easter baskets that were distributed to children throughout Corbin and the surrounding area.
The gifting program has since helped provide children with gifts for other holidays, including Halloween and Christmas, as well as birthday parties.
Watson said the group has helped to throw 160 birthday parties to kids from throughout the community, complete with presents and a birthday cake baked by volunteer Shanda Price.
“If you’re that mom and you can’t afford to do anything for you kid’s birthday, that hurts the mom and the kid both,” Watson said. “If you message us, we’ll show up and we’ll make the kid think that mom sent us shopping for them, that she couldn’t get a babysitter to go shopping. That way the mom still gets to throw the birthday.”
Watson said it has been a blessing to see her community come together to help one another and hopes to see the group continue to grow.
Watson’s dream is to eventually put the program on wheels. Currently, Watson stores a lot of the items donated in her minivan and posts those items on the Facebook pages for people to come pick up but Watson hopes to eventually get a trailer to allow her to travel to families who may not have a way of getting these items otherwise.
“I want to be able to, when I have these community yard sales, to be able to go into those mountains or go into those woods where someone may not even have a car and I want to be able to hand out items there,” she said. “Those are the people that I want to help the most and that’s why I want to put this program on wheels.”
Watson said the group wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the 3,000 members in the group or her volunteers Misty Bostick, Diana Paul, Cherrie Lynn, Lelia Taylor and Elisha Vanover.
To donate or to get help, contact Tracy Watson at 606-515-8109 or visit the “Just for Kids FREE” or “Just for Women FREE” Facebook pages.
There are also donation boxes located at the Roadside Market in Corbin and the Roadside Auction in Lily where people can donate items such as gently used or new toys, clothes, shoes and gift bags. The Roadside Auction drop off times are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the Roadside Market drop off times are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“If there’s a person that desperately needs something, we’ll try to get that to them,” Watson said. “We are just parents helping parents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.