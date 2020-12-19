Parent/family conferences continue to be key to student success at Knox Central

KNOX COUNTY — With limitations on the number of individuals permitted in facilities, the staff at Knox Central continue to find ways to conduct parent/family conferences amid the pandemic.
“After nine-week report cards went out, the school’s personnel doubled down on their efforts to address student needs,” stated Principal Jeff Frost.
One way of doing this was to invite the student, parent or guardian, and teacher to the school to address any needs. The conference begins with a health screening and then a check-in with one of the principals or guidance counselors to address any needs the student or family may have.
“We have addressed needs from needing MiFi, to changing Chromebooks, to angel tree. We also are emphasizing that the grade on this first report card is not the end result, but the grade on January 25th will be the final grade for half credit,” said Frost.
“From there the family goes to the cafeteria to meet with each of the student’s teachers. Hopefully, they will be leaving there with a plan to be successful. In the end, it comes down to the student’s willingness to put forth the effort.”
Frost also stated “I want to thank our teachers, and all school personnel from making the phone calls home, to meeting with each family, to providing targeted intervention. This year all teachers feel like a first-year teacher having to try many new and different strategies to connect and instruct our students. They are making every effort!”
Conferences are open to all students but the school has a targeted group that they want to connect with. Home visits will follow to make sure the school reaches its targeted audience.
Conferences will continue while school personnel is permitted to work inside the facility. For more information call the school at 606-546-9253.
