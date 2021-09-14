Parent asks Corbin BOE to remove mask mandate at Thursday meeting

CORBIN — Before news broke that Kentucky’s school mask mandate would be coming to an end, members of the Corbin Board of Education heard from a concerned parent. Melinda Fox, a parent of children in the Corbin Independent School District, voiced her concerns to board members on Thursday about the current mask mandate, which was issued by the Kentucky Board of Education in August.
“Good evening, my name is Melinda Fox and I come on behalf of my two sons and anyone else who still believes in their freedom to choose, particularly on what’s best for their own children,” Fox said. “With all due respect, I thought this was the Corbin Board of Education and not the Whitley County Health Department, however it seems that you have decided to go beyond the health department recommendations and put in your own mandate of the placement of medical devices upon on our children.”
During her speech, Fox displayed photographs of a box of face masks stating that they “do not provide any protection against COVID-19,” played a voice clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and read an excerpt from the Mayo Clinic about COVID-19 in children for board members as she discussed the “unintended consequences” of children wearing masks, including sharing masks with other children or touching their masks with germs on their hands.
“Also, are you willing to assume the liability of possible adverse reactions this can have on our children?” she asked. “Such as, the negative affect mask wearing has on a child in speech therapy, as children use the mouthes and faces as a tool for learning new words. Wearing masks around children reduces their ability to learn from auditory and visual cues, which would negatively influence speech and language learning—how detrimental to our children.”
Fox said that while she understands the pressure board members are under to make these decisions, she believes it is not their jobs to “mandate medical devices.”
“You are the superintendent and you are the board members, your focus needs to be on educating our students,” she said. “So, please for the sake of democracy and freedom this country was founded on, please lift this mask mandate. Allow the parents to decide what’s best for their children and whether or not they want to place medical devices upon their children’s faces in order for them to receive a free and appropriate, in-person education.”
Board Chair Kim Croley thanked Fox for coming to the board with her concerns before reminding her that the school district could not amend the current mask mandate that was put in place by the Kentucky Board of Education in August after Governor Andy Beshear rescinded his school mask mandate following a state Supreme Court ruling impacting his executive authority.
“Well, my question is who made this decision at the Kentucky board of the state?” Fox asked.
“The Kentucky Board of Education made this decision—they are a board,” Croley responded.
“So, you all had nothing to do with it?” Fox asked.
“We are not allowed to override something that the Kentucky Board of Education did—we are governed by them,” Croley said.
“OK, so you make no recommendations, you don’t cast in a vote?” Fox asked.
“We’re not going to change anything today because we cannot until the Kentucky Board of Education’s rule is overthrown, which it has not been yet,” Croley said, adding that the board would revisit the mask policy in the district once a decision was made by lawmakers on Senate Bill 1, which would end the statewide school mask mandate.
After last week’s ruling, Corbin Independent Schools, like other districts across the state, will now have to determine their own mask policy.
In other Corbin board of education news:
-In a special-called meeting of the Corbin Independent School District Finance Corporation Meeting that was held just before Thursday’s board of education meeting, members approved a resolution that allows the district to refinance on a 20-year bond that was issued in 2011 on the high school.
Dr. Robert Tarvin of Ross, Sinclaire & Associates was on-hand to answer any questions board members had. He said this refinancing would not extend the term of the bond and that it would be paid off in 2031.
“Long story short, we’re refinancing, just like you would do a house, and saving ourselves money—I think that’s a good thing, don’t you?” Croley asked.
-The board also discussed tax rates for the 2021-22 school year.
“The state gives us our tax rates in our school district, it’s a percent formula that’s really hard to understand,” Cox said. “If the assessments go up, the tax rate goes down and vice versa.”
Cox said that property assessments went up in the district and as a result of that, he recommended to board members that they lower the real estate property tax rate. Last year’s property tax was 69.3 center per $100 assessed value and the board is recommending that the district lower it to 68.5 center per $100 assessed value.
“Based on the fact the strike going on the community right now, the issue with folks being out of work and that type of thing, the board expressed to me that they wanted to keep this as close to a zero gain or zero loss as we could,” Cox said. “So to give you some real life examples, if a person has $100,000 assessment, then they paid $693 in tax last year, this year they will pay $685.”
Cox said that he is recommending that the board vote to keep tangible personal property at the same rate as last year at 69.9 cents per $100 assessed value.
The board will set this year’s tax rates during a special-called meeting on October 1 at the Board of Education office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.