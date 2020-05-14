Parade for Williamsburg seniors set for May 20

WILLIAMSBURG — Mayor Roddy Harrison announced the Mayor’s Office, the Williamsburg City Council and Williamsburg School District have partnered together to host a senior parade to honor the graduating class of 2020.
The parade will be held Wednesday, May 20. Seniors will meet at the Williamsburg Water Park at 6 p.m., with the parade scheduled to begin at 6:15.
“I think it’s going to be a pretty cool thing,” said Harrison during Monday evening’s Williamsburg City Council Meeting.
“[We’re] hopeful that there will be a lot of seniors participating,” said Council Member Loren Connell, the Director of Instruction at Williamsburg School, who also helped plan the parade. “We have encouraged the seniors, in whatever car they’re going, to respectfully decorate, let everybody know who’s in the car, things like that.”
The parade will leave the water park turning left onto 92W, followed by a right turn onto Main Street. The parade will then continue until it enters N. 11th Street, where it will then turn right into the school parking lot for one last lap around the school. The parade will then exit onto N. 10th Street, turning right and then left back onto Main Street where it will continue until making a right onto 5th Street at the corner of City Hall. Seniors will then make a left turn onto Cumberland Avenue and proceed down to S. 2nd Street before making a left turn by Croley Funeral Home. The parade will then make another left turn at the traffic light onto Main Street again, then turning left onto 92W to return back to the water park.
“Now what we’ve also asked is people to maybe line Main Street honking the horns and all that kind of stuff,” Harrison said. "There’s plenty of places that you could pull off to the side.”
Harrison predicted that the parade would last approximately 15 minutes. The parade will be led by police escort.
Williamsburg’s seniors have been mailed a letter outlining the parade’s route, along with some rules and regulations.
“We’ve asked them to not stand up out of the sunroofs, not to ride in the back of trucks, and just safety issues,” said Harrison. “Keep it to the family in the car and only one senior. That sounds awful."
“Again just kind of as a parent, remember that we’ve lost proms, senior trip, all the graduation and everything else,” noted Connell. “But the response of the community’s been great and we appreciate everything everybody’s done.”
Williamsburg High School has also announced that its honors night will be streamed from its Facebook page at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 16. Its baccalaureate service will be held the following day also starting at 6 p.m. The service will be streamed on First Street Baptist Church’s Facebook page, and Main Street Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Williamsburg will host its virtual graduation Sunday, May 24 on its Facebook page. The stream is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
“This is a big part of a history book, but they’re going to make it their own chapter, what these kids have been through,’ Harrison said.
“At least the class of 2020 will be able to tell their grandkids [a story] several years from now, not a lot of other classes will be able to tell their grandkids,” said Connell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.