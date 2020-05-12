Parade for CHS seniors set for May 23

CORBIN — A parade for Corbin High School seniors organized by parents will be held Saturday, May 23, as a way to allow community members to share in their success. Kim Walden and Jenifer Peace, parents of senior students, have helped organize the event along with senior student Abbie Martin.
Initially they had the idea of placing banners throughout the town but the school had already decided to place yard signs across town. However, when the school offered the idea of the parents organizing a parade, the two were on board.
Walden said one of the main reasons for doing the parade is to keep with the tradition that comes with the last day of school.
“The parents would come down and decorate students' cars while the students were in class,” said Walden. “This is a way to sort of partake in that. Usually they would be able to drive through town and show off their cars.”
In maintaining social distancing the parents thought a parade was safe, as several other groups have been holding them. They decided on the Corbin Arena as a starting point heading to Trademart Shopping Center, two large locations to keep with the recommendations.
“We wanted the community to be able to support the kids,” said Walden. “Even the baccalaureate is only immediate family. We still would like the community to be able to show their appreciation for what the seniors have done.”
The event will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Corbin Arena. Cars will need to be decorated at home before arriving to the Arena, according to Walden. Seniors need to arrive around 1:30 p.m and before 1:50 p.m for lineup.
For seniors to enjoy the parade, Walden recommends having a designated driver as this will allow seniors to be able to view everyone who has come out to celebrate.
The Corbin police and fire departments will escort the event.
An emotional Walden said her desire for the day’s event is to be able to have students have a time where they are in the community’s spotlight, noting their hard work and accomplishments. And the hope is to have the community see and enjoy the seniors since they aren’t able to otherwise.
For community members that don’t have a senior graduating, Walden still hopes they will come out and show their support.
Organizers remind everyone not to throw candy or beads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.