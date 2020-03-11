The words "paperwork day" may cause dread for some people, but for Lynn Camp's Future Farmers of America, it was a day of success.
Paperwork day is a day about the officers of local and regional FFA. In attendance representing Lynn Camp were the current regional reporter, Nathan Carnes; candidate for FFA officer, Elijah Brock; and voting delegates representing the Lynn Camp chapter, Connor Donaldson and Earl Bundy.
After the election process was over Elijah Brock was elected regional secretary for the 2020-21 school year and will be installed into office on April 24 at the regional banquet at Rockcastle County High.
"This is tied for the second-highest office a Lynn Camp FFA member will have held at the regional level," said chapter advisor and agriculture teacher, Dustin Johnson.
During the regional banquet, Nathan Carnes will retire from his post as a regional reporter.
"This will be the seventh straight year a Lynn Camp FFA member has served as a regional officer," said Johnson.
Brock's election win was not the only success story of the day for Lynn Camp.
"We also had some of our officers enter their officer books for regional ratings. We had not had an entire set of officer books entered by our officer team in several years," said Johnson.
The result? Each officer book received the highest rating possible, superior. Submitting books were Earl Bundy, secretary's book, Vonlee Howell, treasurer's book, and Shelby Arnold, scrapbook.
The success story for Lynn Camp continued as five members were named to receive FFA's highest honor after approval by the state FFA chapter in April. The State FFA Degree is set to be awarded to Nathan Carnes, Vonlee Howell, Braiden Dye, Ashley Skinner, and Danielle Bailey.
"In the history of Lynn Camp FFA since 1981, only four students have received that honor," said Johnson.
