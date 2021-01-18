WILLIAMSBURG - Mayor Roddy Harrison gave a report on the recent audit of the city’s budget during last week’s city council meeting.
Harrison said that overall he felt like the city’s audit was good and noted that the firm conducting the audit had no negative comments to report.
“[It] was very positive that our water and sewer is kind of paying for itself now,” Harrison said.
Councilman Richard Foley did ask the mayor about figures relating to the city’s waterpark.
City Clerk Theresa Black explained that because the waterpark was closed during the months of May and June, revenues were lower than what was expected.
Harrison said expenses remained the same because at the time, city officials weren’t sure if and when the waterpark would open.
“The expenses went on because we had to get it ready just incase we were going to be allowed to open and we went the month of June not really knowing whether or not we were going to open until the very end,” he explained.
Harrison said that through the month of August, the waterpark was mainly only open during weekends, although those numbers weren’t reflected on this year’s audit, but that it would affect the next fiscal year’s audit.
The park’s revenue was also affected by the the park’s campground being closed from March-June in response to the pandemic. The waterpark also had to refund several season passes sold during December 2019.
Black explained that some of the revenue loss from the return of passes were reflected on this year’s audit, but that some were returned after the month of June, which will be reflected on next year’s audit.
Mayor Harrison also shared that he had been introduced to Troy Dorman who was looking to bring a veterans treatment center to the area. Harrison said that city-owned property in the Savoy area could potentially be a good spot to house the center.
Dorman’s organization known as Homebase Treatment currently has two facilities located in California and Texas.
According to the organization’s website, Homebase Treatment’s facilities are home-base residential facilities that aim to provide a unique, comprehensive and holistic treatment for the “dual diagnosis” circumstances of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse/co-occurring disorders.
“This is preliminary stuff right now,” explained Harrison to the council.
Harrison mentioned that he Dorman had only met once so far and that a price for the Savoy property hadn’t been discussed. Harrison wanted to approach the council and gain permission to continue conversations with Dorman on the city’s behalf before discussing the finer details of the project.
According to Harrison, Dorman has previously approached the University of the Cumberland, and said there is potential that the university could be involved with the project as students from Cumberlands could work with veterans staying at the facility.
Harrison said Dorman was also in talks with other local cities, as well.
Several council members had questions about Dorman’s program, such as how many jobs the program would bring to the area, how veterans are selected for the program, and how the already established programs in California and Texas have impacted the communities in which they were located. Harrison said he would take those concerns to Dorman and discuss them with him.
“I think the exploratory part of it is perfectly fine,” commented Councilor Erica Harris.
“I think we’d be crazy not to let you go out and talk more with him,” Councilor Loren Connell later said. “The land’s just sitting out there, doing nothing right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.