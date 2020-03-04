KNOX COUNTY — A Knox County man and woman facing multiple charges in multiple cases, including charges stemming from police finding the two engaging in sexual relations at a public business, were back in court Monday, where both pleaded guilty.
Nicholas Cornell Mandel, 40, of Barbourville, and Dana Woolum, 34, of Hinkle, were called up separately by Judge Michael Caperton on Monday, but both pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
Both defendants were named in a 10-count indictment for charges that occurred on Jan. 22. Mandel and Woolum were both charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree indecent exposure, public intoxication, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
On the date listed in the indictment, officers with the Barbourville Police Department were dispatched to investigate a complaint from Walmart management concerning a couple that were engaging in sexual relations in a vehicle in the store's parking lot, which had been witnessed and reported by a man and his young child.
According to Mandel's and Woolum's arrest citation, officers found the pair completely naked in the open, near the front of the store as people entered and exited the store.
The pair was asked to clothe themselves and get out of their vehicle, where officers said they noticed that Mandel had bloodshot eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Woolum displayed similar behaviors, according to the arrest citation.
Police performed a search of the vehicle, finding methamphetamine, marijuana and multiple firearms.
Mandel and Woolum were also named on a second, separate indictment on unrelated charges from the same day concerning a theft from Pawn Pro's. That indictment charges them both with second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
The pair was also named in a third, separate indictment in June, along with four other individuals, on unrelated charges. In that indictment, Mandel and Woolum were both charged with engaging in organized crime and second-degree persistent felony offender.
According to the indictment, between Jan. 20, 2019, and Jan. 23, 2019, the defendants acted "alone or in concert with others" by "organizing, conspiring and participating among themselves and with others in committing the offense of receiving stolen firearms."
Both were also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Mandel pleaded guilty to his involvement in all three indictments. For his plea, the Commonwealth recommends that he serve a total of 10 years.
He is due back in court at 1 p.m May 1, for formal sentencing.
Woolum was also indicted on charges back in November 2018 for first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree promoting contraband. She was also charged with theft by unlawful taking, disposition of a firearm.
Previously, Woolum had pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief, a recommended sentencing was not given at that time.
On Monday, Woolum pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense for which the Commonwealth recommended a sentence of three years. Woolum also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, the Commonwealth recommended a three-year sentence for this charge to run congruent with the three-years recommendation of the possession charge.
The Commonwealth then recommended a three-year sentence for the first-degree criminal mischief charge to run consecutive with the three-year recommendations given with the two other charges, for a total of a six-year sentence.
In exchange for her plea, Woolum would see the 10 charges from the parked car incident dropped. Other charges also dropped would be the second-degree burglary charge, engaging in organized crime, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree promoting contraband.
Woolum was also formally sentenced on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.