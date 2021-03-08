GRAY — Two were arrested Friday night for attempted burglary at Central Christian Academy in Gray, after a school official noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and a window from the school building had been removed.
Cody W. Hutton, 30, of Gray and Kateln Storms, age 22, of Gray were arrested for third-degree attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hutton was also charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith was contacted by the school official of an attempted burglary at the Central Christian Academy in Gray. Deputies Scotty Wilson and Jesse Smith were notified and responded to the academy. While conducting an investigation, the deputies learned that the school official had noticed a suspicious vehicle parked next to a dumpster and that an outer window had been removed from the building, a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.
While still at the location, the deputies observed a vehicle stop across the road that matched the description of the vehicle parked by the dumpster. The deputies stopped the vehicle and questioned Hutton and Storms before making the arrests.
Both were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
