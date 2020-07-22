PA students receive white coats

WILLIAMSBURG -- Students in Cohort 2021 of the Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (MSPAS) program at University of the Cumberlands recently received their white coats, signifying their successful completion of the didactic portion of the program. They now move into 12 months of clinical studies, during which they will gain real-life experience in the medical field while continuing to take monthly program exams. Students are set to complete the MSPAS program in 2021.
Dana Campbell, director of the MSPAS program at Cumberlands' Williamsburg campus, said, "I am very proud of the hard work and dedication these students have given to their education to prepare for this milestone. Their efforts in learning will equate to saving lives in their medical careers."
Students from the local area who received their white coat include:
Jimmy Deaton of Manchester (40962)
Amerah Dixon of Corbin (40701)
Jon French of Corbin (40701)
August Igo of Corbin (40701)
Bianca Lambert of Corbin (40701)
Sarah Mendez of Corbin (40701)
Abigail Murphy of Williamsburg (40769)
Jacob Schoeff of Williamsburg (40769)
Annalisa Vargas of Williamsburg (40769)
Kyle Wiedemer of Williamsburg (40769)
