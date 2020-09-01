CORBIN — Monday night, Corbin’s Nibroc Park was filled with community members who came to show support for the Whitley County Health Department’s Overdose Awareness Event.
Kelsee Dewees, Harm Reduction Case Manager with the Whitley County Health Department, said the event was an effort to help reduce the number of overdoses that occur, remember those that have lost their lives to an overdose, help create awareness about the issue as well as to hopefully help break the stigma that is often associated with drug-related deaths.
Dewees said the WCHD specifically noticed an increase in overdoses at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Everybody’s struggling,” Dewees said. “Even people that don’t use drugs are struggling. So I know that they’re struggling too. I recommend anyone that uses an opioid have naloxone in their home.”
Since May, Whitley County has seen 17 suspected overdoses, two of those ending in fatalities.
Participants were encouraged to socially distance themselves as they walked from 4-6 p.m. Organizers allowed walkers to start and end at any given time between those two hours to prevent groups from forming.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health and the Kentucky Pharmacist Association were on hand providing free naloxone and training to anyone who wanted it. People did not have to participate in the walk to take advantage of the resources or naloxone giveaway.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus was in full support of Monday night’s event.
“I think it's important to do my part to bring compassion and awareness to this devastating problem,” Razmus said. “I doubt there is anyone that has not been affected in one way or another by the tragedy of drug addiction. Without life, there is no hope. Perhaps this walk will bring hope to the hopeless.”
In conjunction with the walk and to practice social distancing, the Whitley County Health Department shared Tonya Hall’s testimony in a virtual fashion. Hall is the mother to an addict who lost his life to addiction.
Hall said her son Joshua was a high school graduate and Army veteran, who experimented with marijuana in high school. He broke his wrist in the Army and a doctor prescribed him a month's worth of prescription medication. Hall said her son battled with addiction for four years, seeking treatment multiple times.
“Joshua never liked his addiction,” said Hall about her son. “He was ashamed of his addiction. He wanted his life back. When he went to buy his last fix, he didn’t know it was laced with fentanyl. Joshua didn’t live 12 hours later. Addiction does not discriminate.”
Hall encourages individuals to reach out and encourage those that need help.
