WHITLEY COUNTY - Amanda Overbey of Whitley Central Intermediate School was honored as the school board’s Above and Beyond recipient for the month of February.
Before presenting Overbey with the award during Thursday’s meeting of the Whitley County School Board, Superintendent John Siler read aloud an email from Whitley Central Principal Susan Brashear, in which she nominated Overbey for the award.
In her email, Brashear writes that she is fortunate to work with such amazing people and considers Overbey amongst them she’s thankful for.
“Overbey goes out of her way to make our staff and students feel special and cared about each and every day, that is why I’d like to nominate her for the Above and Beyond Award,” Brashear wrote, also calling Overbey one of the hardest working people she knew, and that she always did her job with the “most grace and kindness.”
In her email, Brashear writes that a typical day for Overbey consists of managing the school’s front door, which Siler noted was a busy job in itself.
“But there’s a lot more that she does besides just that,” Brashear’s email states. “The phone rings, school finances, giving me reminders to stay on my daily schedule, reuniting students with lost items, looking for subs,” Siler paused from reading the email again to note how difficult looking for substitute teachers had been throughout the pandemic.
“Tracking employee attendance, helping inform parents of quarantine dates and anything else that the day presents,” Siler continued to read. “Everything she does is done with extreme efficiency and she is never late to work.”
Later in the school board’s meeting, 8th grade Whitley County Middle School and Gifted and Talented (GT) student Kambree Bunch shared her experiences attending the 9th annual IdeaFestival at Western Kentucky University earlier this month. “We had the opportunity to not only listen to excellent speakers talk about their diverse careers and inspiring stories,” Bunch said on this year’s festival, which focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.
While attending the event, Bunch said she and other students had got to participate in a hands-on virtual-reality (VR) experience, in which they got to scan QR codes and have 3D objects appear. She said they also learned how to code their own section of a video game and got to try their hand at typewriting art.
“I didn’t even know it was an art form,” Bunch said. “It’s an intricate art made on a typewriter. It’s sort of like, they’re making these beautiful portraits, they look like real pictures out of the typewriter. It was really interesting,” she explained. “I tried to do one myself, and it took me 30 minutes to make a little picture about the size of my phone,” she added with a laugh.
Bunch and others also got to experience an improved skill-building dance class, button making, an entomology exhibit, a poetry workshop and a station where students could turn their phones into microscopes and study small objects like snowflakes.
“We also had the opportunity to converse with like-minded peers and other students from other schools and have an educational and enjoyable experience that I hope students will be able to participate in for years to come. It was a really fun day off from school with still doing school,” she said drawing a laugh from the members of the school board.
In total, 25 Whitley County students made the trip to Ideafest, officials said. Siler commended Bunch on her presentation and the GT program, noting how it provided students with experiences, such as visiting college campuses and more, that they might not have had the opportunity to experience otherwise.
“When you talk about the technology that Kambree and other middle school GT students were exposed to and just getting them on a college campus, we want that,” Siler said. “It’s great for our kids.”
