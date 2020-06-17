TT

HARROGATE, TN — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced the Dean's List for the Spring semester of 2020. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were recognized:

Thea Bailey of Gray

Hannah Blevins of Flat Lick

Emily Catron of London

Cameo N. Cima of Corbin

Kindra Cole of London

Laura Everly of Corbin

Kelley Hill of London

Felicia Lane of Williamsburg

Kelci LeBlanc of London

Hope Petersen of Corbin

Amber Philpot of Heidrick

Ellie Rose of Lily

Lucy Sadler of Corbin

Haley Smith of London

Mallory Teeter of London

Katie Thacker of Frakes

