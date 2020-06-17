HARROGATE, TN — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced the Dean's List for the Spring semester of 2020. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were recognized:
Thea Bailey of Gray
Hannah Blevins of Flat Lick
Emily Catron of London
Cameo N. Cima of Corbin
Kindra Cole of London
Laura Everly of Corbin
Kelley Hill of London
Felicia Lane of Williamsburg
Kelci LeBlanc of London
Hope Petersen of Corbin
Amber Philpot of Heidrick
Ellie Rose of Lily
Lucy Sadler of Corbin
Haley Smith of London
Mallory Teeter of London
Katie Thacker of Frakes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.