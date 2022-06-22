HARROGATE, Tenn. -- Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced the Dean's List for the spring semester of 2022. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher, grade point average for the semester. The following students were recognized with over 500 of their peers:
Margaret Anderson, of London
Chelsea Asher, of Corbin
Ailee Bargo, of Barbourville
Micah Blevins, of Flat Lick
Paige Brooks, of Bimble
Kelsey Connell, of Williamsburg
Zachary Hash, of Corbin
Kelley Hill, of London
Seth Kirby, of Corbin
Shala Mays, of Corbin
Andrew McDaniel, of Corbin
Jerilyn Payne, of Barbourville
Lucy Sadler, of Corbin
Christa Smith, of Williamsburg
Lakeisha Snyder, of London
Jenna Wilson, of Barbourville
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.