WILLIAMSBURG — After being arrested and being released on bond and then arrested again after a 40-mile pursuit within 24 hours, two Michigan men received indictments from a Whitley County grand jury this week.
Mathew Rajon, 38, of Detroit, Michigan and Nathaniel Nix, 33, of Roseville, Michigan were each charged with first-degree fleeing or evading the police, trafficking marijuana of more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds - first offense, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal trespass, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident.
The first arrest of Rajon and Nix occurred on May 23 near Exit 15 along Prewitt Bend Road around midnight, according to a press release from the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigating officers said they believe the suspects hid additional contraband somewhere along Prewitt Bend Road, but after officers conducted a search of the area, no additional contraband was found at that time.
Both Nix and Rajon were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and were released on bond by 10:25 a.m. May 23.
On May 24, Rajon and Nix returned to Prewitt Bend Road, trespassed on private property a second time, retrieved a large amount of contraband, and again fled from law enforcement, according to a Williamsburg Police Department press release.
An approximately 40-mile pursuit ensued, where the suspects traveled at a high rate of speed along Prewitt Bend Road, US Highway 25-W, and I-75, which eventually ended at the seven-mile marker just south of Williamsburg, the press release said. During the pursuit, the fleeing suspects struck a vehicle and continued to flee. WPD officers used spike strips two different times to disable the fleeing vehicle and then used additional force to completely end the pursuit.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately one pound of suspected marijuana and over $5,000 in cash.
Rajon and Nix’s indictments were only two of over 50 indictments returned from the grand jury. The other indictments include:
Caleb King, 20, of Williamsburg: first-degree promotion contraband
Phillip Lawson, 58, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense
Stephen Cureton, 51, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense
Sheila Reece, 55, of Corbin: second-degree forgery
Eddie Kidd, 55, of Pine Knot: one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronnie Wilson, 40, of Strunk: one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Destiny Hill, 24, of Williamsburg: one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Ashley Myers, 35: two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Billy Denham, 51: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia
Sam Smith, 50, of Rockhold: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense
John Blankenship, 31, of Gray: first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Crystal Warman, 38, of Corbin: first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronald Canada, 52, of Williamsburg: Cultivating marijuana 5 or more plants
Marcella Canada, 47, of Williamsburg: Cultivating marijuana 5 or more plants
Tony Canada, 28, of Williamsburg: Cultivating marijuana 5 or more plants
Daniel Smith, 33, of Lily: second-degree burglary.
Bobby Canada, 35, of Willamsburg: first-degree robbery by allegedly using a hammer as a dangerous instrument to threaten the owner at Canada Town Market.
Wendell Canada, 48, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading the police
Damon Bennett, 44, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense
Crystal May, 48, of Williamsburg: first-degree, second offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance
Tammy Blakely, 53, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance
Martha Higginbotham, 50, of Williamsburg: first-degree and first offense for trafficking in a controlled substance
Jeffery Lambdin, 36, of Williamsburg: Fourth offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronnie Richmond, 27, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; importing heroin, carfentanil, and fentanyl derivatives; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia
Patrick Spicer, 31, of Clinton Tennessee: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; importing heroin, carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree persistent felony offender
Vincent Martin, 33, of Williamsburg: first-degree escape, four counts of third-degree assault by using force and spitting on 2 EMS workers and two Whitley County Detention Center employees, first-degree persistent felony offender
Brandon Sharp, 31, of Clinton, Tennessee: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance; importing heroin, carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting contraband
Curtis Johnson III, 27, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
William Church, 18, of Williamsburg: receiving stolen property-firearm
Dalton Powers, 20: second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief
Troy Drummond, 54, of Oneida Tennessee: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more and first-degree criminal mischief
Travis Partin, 39, of Jellico, Tennessee: second-degree burglary, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking of value of $1,000 or more
Erika Smith, 33, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Stanton Colby Fritts, 36, of Williamsburg: first-degree for possession of a controlled substance
Jerry Fritts, 60, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Bridget Crabtree, 44, of Rockholds: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants
Leonard Slaughter, 47, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
James Mason, 33, of Rockholds: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyler Cupp, 21, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband
Ronnie Teague, 32, of Williamsburg: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment
Dustin White, 25, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance
Andy Lewis, 35, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, second offense
Stella Collins, 47, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
Karen Lawson, 52, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
Doc Lawson, 66, of Williamsburg: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance
Christopher Hollingsworth, 38, of Williamsburg: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Gary Brown, 46, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants
Tina Hicks, 44, of Williamsburg: first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
An indictment is a formal charge by the grand jury and does not imply guilt or conviction of the accused person(s).
