The 27th annual Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree event was held over the weekend in Williamsburg. The drivers took to trails throughout the area to test their vehicles as they maneuvered over creeks, rocks, hills and more. While the City of Williamsburg was going to cancel the event due to COVID-19, the organizers asked to keep it going and they would manage COVID-19 regulations. Over 200 Jeeps turned out for the event still. | Photos contributed by Amy English Higley
Over 200 Jeeps turn out for annual Jeep Jamboree
