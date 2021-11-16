The Colonel Sanders Half Marathon and 10K were hosted in downtown Corbin Saturday morning. The half marathon celebrated its second annual event with 151 participating. Jake Radtke of Knoxville, Tennessee, won the race with a time of 1 hour, 27 minutes and 50.1 seconds. It was the first year for the 10K race with Kevin Black of London winning the race with a time of 37 minutes and 52.2 seconds. The 10K had 71 participate in the race.
2021 Half Marathon Winners List
Overall Male: Jake Radtke 1:27:50.1
2nd Overall Male: Nolan Brock 1:28:17.3
3rd Overall Male: Sho Gray 1:29:17.8
Overall Female: Emma Kate Carloftis 1:35:09.1
2nd Overall Female: Callum Pilgrim 1:37:20.2
3rd Overall Female: Rachel Blevins 1:45:17.1
Masters Male: Roddie Leath 1:37:30.5
Grandmasters Male: Bill Herlin 1:44:55.4
Masters Female: Kristine Hollon 1:47:25.6
Grandmasters Female: Laura Simons 1:51:26.0
2021 10K Winners List
Overall Male: Kevin Black 37:52.2
2nd Overall Male: Will Stanko 37:58.2
3rd Overall Male: Jeffrey Tipton 39:02.0
Overall Female: Marsha Morton 47:10.1
2nd Overall Female: Carrie Elmore 55:34.0
3rd Overall Female: Tara Towe 56:35.8
Masters Male: John Walker 46:53.6
Grandmasters Male: Marc Estep 50:30.1
Masters Female: Jennifer McCreary 1:00:20
Grandmasters Female: Angela Ward: 1:03:36
