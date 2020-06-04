CORBIN - Over a hundred community members and supporters, several carrying signs, lined the sidewalks of Corbin’s Nibroc Park Thursday evening as part of a peaceful protest to honor those who have recently lost their lives to racial injustice.
“We are standing with our black and brown brothers and sisters and showing them solidarity, and that white people believe that they have been oppressed, and that they deserve to be treated with respect, and that it is the time for change,” explained Lisa Garrison, a candidate for Corbin City Commission and who is also a member of the Sunup Initiative.
Garrison said she believes that holding protests and demonstrations in small, rural towns help lead to conversations that need to be had.
“It causes people to be aware that there are issues and it heals to have the support of the white community around you,” noted Garrison.
Throughout the evening, hundreds of cars drove by the protestors many honking, waving, shouting words of encouragement, but there was occasionally some that showed they did not support the protestors.
Sara Donahue, a Harlan native who now resides in Corbin, said she believed that holding a demonstration in Corbin sent a message to larger cities and their communities that smaller towns stand with them.
“I think it’s important to do this in your hometowns and smaller areas because you don’t think those things can happen in places like that, but they do,” said Donahue. “It’s just not as publicized in smaller towns.”
Donahue said she attended Thursday’s protest because of a man she once considered her family.
“I grew up calling my dad’s best friend Mark, who just so happened to be a black man, family,” she explained. “And so, I was blessed enough with the opportunity to be taught to judge a person based on the character of their heart as opposed to their skin color, but not everybody was raised like that,” Donahue continued. “There’s not much that I can do, but I feel like me being here, maybe the sign I hold, maybe that will open somebody else’s eyes.”
Donahue says she can remember her Uncle Mark telling her stories about the weird looks he would get while being out in public with her and her younger sister.
“He would say, ‘you should have seen the looks that I would get when I would take you and your sister into Walmart.’” Donahue said. "He always laughed it off, and he handled that well. Granted I was younger and didn’t know better, but knowing what I know now, I wish I could go back and really empathize and talk to him about how it made him feel that other people were judging him.”
Donahue said she has always considered herself an ally to the black community and has been vocal about her support. However, it was the death of Auhmad Arbrey that made her want to stand against injustice even more and helped motivate her to join the protest.
“I was talking to somebody about the video and they were like, ‘well, it wasn’t graphic.’ It was graphic to me, because even though you didn’t see a ton of bloodshed, you literally watched the very moment where somebody took that man’s life,” she said. “You saw the moment where his soul left his body. And to me, that’s graphic.”
“After that happened, and the George Floyd thing happened, I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something else,’” Donahue continued. “Even if I just bring a case of water, and I can’t stay, I have to do something to know that I’ve done something to contribute to working against that kind of hate.”
Rich Yaeger has been a resident of Corbin since 1977 and said that he would have never imagined seeing a protest like Thursdays happen in Corbin.
“Corbin was a different place 40 years ago,” Yaeger said. “I used to be a teacher at St. Camillus and we had a small number of minority students. I remember we would have to walk them to the library so that nothing would occur.”
Yaeger said he was in attendance Thursday evening because he believes that staying silent was just as bad as the brutality.
“We’re doing better,” he said. “But we could be doing a whole lot more.”
Chris Roberts and members of the group “Tri-County Reserve” were also in downtown Corbin Thursday evening armed with guns. Roberts and his group stood across the street from the protest in the beginning, but later walked across the street to join the larger group.
“We’re just here to make sure all Constitutional rights are upheld,” Roberts said before walking across the street. “Our rights to bear arms, their rights to say what they got to say. We’re not for them, against them, we’re neutral,” Roberts continued. “We love Corbin and we don’t want to see anything happen to it.”
In the final hour of the protest, a man brought a Confederate flag and held it, standing across the street from the protestors. Protesters took a kneel and some words were exchanged by a couple protestors causing Corbin Police Department to remind protestors to stay on the sidewalk and to not use explicit language. The police officers had remained in the back of Nibroc Park for much of the evening, but moved closer as needed.
As 9:30 p.m. arrived, the scheduled end for the first day of the protest, the remaining protestors took a kneel and a moment of silence. Corbin City Police Chief Rusty Hedrick and Corbin City Police Officer Jason Moore joined the protestors in kneeling.
The protest is planned to also be held at Nibroc Park Friday and Saturday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.