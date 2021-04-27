Court Report

WHITLEY COUNTY - Indictments in Whitley County were handed down from a grand jury for the first time in months recently. As a result of not being able to convene due to pandemic regulations, more than 120 indictments were issued.

Those indicted by the Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:

-Blake Ustler and Gary Ustler, both of Rockhold: Knowingly abusing and/or neglecting a vulnerable adult; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Tony Grubb of Rockhold: Criminal abuse in the second degree; strangulation in the second degree

-Amanda Collett of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; strangulation in the second degree

-Thomas Cox of Williamsburg: Failure to comply with sex offender registration, second offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense

-Gary Paul of Williamsburg: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence intoxicants, first offense

-Bryan Jones of Williamsburg: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended

-Antonio Moss of Louisville: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree; wanton endangerment in the first degree

-Keith Lay, address unknown: Burglary in the first degree; theft by unlawful taking of firearm; criminal mischief in the first degree, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

-Thomas Hersey of Corbin: Burglary in the second degree; persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Ernie Huddleston of Williamsburg, Samantha Haynes of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more; theft of identity

-Drake Kaul of Gaylord, Michigan; Mitchell Callan and Terry Sanders, both of Caryville, Tennessee: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000

-Kelly Sanderson of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 but less than $10,000

-Christopher Dillion of Rockhold: Assault in the fourth degree

-Derek Rains of Corbin: Three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree; unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

-Dennis Poe of Williamsburg: Wanton endangerment in the first degree

-Keith Powers of Williamsburg: Two counts of assault in the third degree; resisting arrest

-Anthony Vanover of Corbin: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; assault in the third degree; criminal mischief in the third degree

-Stephen Swartz of Corbin: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first degree, first offense; criminal mischief in the third degree

-Byron Partin of Frake: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

-Michael Hamblin of Williamsburg: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

-Mark Brimm of Williamsburg: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Edward Veach of Williamsburg: Three counts of fraudulent possession of EBT card

-Mary Hurst of Williamsburg; James Sawyers of Williamsburg; William Rapier, address unknown; John Freudenstein of Williamsburg; Roger Freudentsein of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Tammy Carter of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; theft of identity of another without consent

-Wendell Canada of Williamsburg; Steven York of Rockhold: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; persistent felony offender in the second degree

-Carl Person of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the third degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Robert Becknell of Lancaster; Jeffrey Bates of Nicholasville: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine/heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Bobby Jones of Williamsburg: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine/alprazolam) in the first degree, first offense; criminal mischief in the first degree

-Bryan Jones of Williamsburg; Elizabeth Jones of Williamsburg; Julia Gentry of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first of offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (gabapentin) in the third degree, first offense

-Larry Hicks of Newcomb, Tennessee; Brittany Ayers of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense; importing heroin, carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives

-Ashley Sutton of Williamsburg; Michael Ray Hill of Corbin; Courtney Canada of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Adam Baird of Williamsburg; Jeanne Lay of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (10 dosage units of an unspecified substance) in the first degree, first offense

-Amos Croley of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree

-Terri Mays of Siler: Trafficking a controlled substance (heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) in the third degree, first offense

-Preston Messer of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine)in the first degree, first offense; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

-Kevin Mays of Lexington: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine/heroin) in the first degree, first offense

-Jerrica Fields of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; convicted felon in possession of a handgun; fraudulent possession of EBT card

-William Fields of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; convicted felon in possession of a handgun

-Ricky Siler of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of controlled substance (oxycodone) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-David Gilley of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense

-Connie Ellison of Rockhold; Crystal Teague of Rockhold; Teddy Veach of Williamsburg; Jimmy Johns of Corbin; Dewayne Chambers of Williamsburg; Erica Grubb of Louisville; Cameron Mays of Williamsburg; Dana Corey of Williamsburg; Linda Ohara-Lee of Jellico, Tennessee; Jesse Proffit, address unknown; Lloyd Adkins of Williamsburg; Billy Carroll of Duff, Tennessee; Rodney Hamblin of Williamsburg; Kristie Haas of Krypton; Lois Rains of Williamsburg; Danny Veach of Williamsburg; Megan McCollum of Nicholasville; Jonathan Reynolds of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Jennifer Ivey of Williamsburg; Jessica Powers-Terry of Williamsburg; Brent Stevens of Woodbine; David Combs of London; Ester Stevenson of Corbin; Stanley Kidd, Jr. of Corbin; Brandelyn Kidd of Corbin; Tristan Ross of Stearns; Dustin Baird of Oneida, Tennessee; Khristian Sutton of Williamsburg; Adam Cox of Corbin; Matthew Adkins of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense

-Jared Leach of Williamsburg; Amos Croley of Williamsburg; Susan Greenly of Williamsburg; Timothy Lester of Williamsburg; Johnny Hill of Williamsburg; Christopher Creekmore of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense

-Jimmy Cupp of Newcomb, Tennessee: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-James Mason of Rockhold: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence

-Brandon Ellison of Jellico, Tennessee: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine/heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; tampering with physical evidence

-Darrell Robert Clontz of London; Geneva Ledington of London: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/heroin) in the first degree, first offense

-Larry Price of Jellico, Tennessee: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/cocaine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense

-Matthew Thomas of Cartersville, Georgia: Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) in the first degree, first offense

-Shonda Powers of Barbourville; Tommy McCulley of Williamsburg; Douglas Malone of Williamsburg; Andy Lewis of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) first degree, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense

-Bridget Simpkins of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

-Mark Lawson of Williamsburg; John Chatham of Rockhold: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/heroin) in the first degree, first offense; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000

-Nicholas Barnett of Woodbine: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense

-Whitney Hubbard of East Bernstadt: Fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000 within six months

-Justin Dodd of Williamsburg: Two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree; theft of identity

-Joseph Padilla of Corbin: Assault in the fourth degree; wanton endangerment in the first degree; intimidating a participant in a legal process; persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Kelli Harris of London: Promoting contraband in the first degree

-John Neighbors of Whitefield, Georgia: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense

-Michael Walters of Williamsburg; Raymond Douglas of Williamsburg: Trafficking in marijuana of more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds first offense

