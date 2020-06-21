85th DISTRICT STATE REPRESENTATIVE - “I am Christian, a husband, a father. I am an attorney, I am a marine,” said Gregory Ousley, a Republican candidate for the 85th district state representative race.
“I am the only candidate that can go to Frankfort and hit the ground running,” said Ousley.
He said that when he gets to Frankfort, he can write bills himself.
“I see problems in Frankfort so instead of complaining about it I am going to go do something about it.”
Ousley, an attorney for almost 23 years, said he writes and interprets the law for a living. Those skills and experiences will help him to write the law to benefit Laurel and Pulaski Counties and the state, he said.
“I will be able to get things done - I am not just going up there to toe the party line,” said Ousley.
Ousley said the top three planks of his platform are advocating for conservative values, bringing money to farmers and cattlemen in the rural areas of Laurel and Pulaski Counties and using his expertise in law to hit the ground running with no learning curve.
He said his top priorities if elected would be to preserve the conservative way of life - pro-life, pro-second amendment and freedom of religion - and creating revenue for the counties.
