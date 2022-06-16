OTG wins People's Choice in Burger Week

CORBIN — Old Town Grill's Farmhouse Burger hit the spot for Burger Week participants this year, and OTG welcomed home the traveling People's Choice Award trophy on Wednesday afternoon.
OTG's Manager Michael Caffrey accepted the award and said the restaurant had made almost 800 of the specialty burgers throughout the annual foodie event that was held last week. Within the first hour of one day, he said they had 40 orders for the burger.
Over 450 people voted on the Corbin Tourism website this year for the People's Choice Award with the majority of votes going to the OTG burger.
"It means a lot because that means we have local customers and local people that love us. The staff worked real hard to get the trophy last week, they all wanted it. It was a lot of work and it was a group effort," Caffrey said.
Other participating restaurants were Austin City Saloon, Bubby's BBQ, The Caboose Sports Tavern, Depot on Main, Icehouse Restaurant and Bar, Seasons, Si Senor, and Wrigley Taproom & Eatery.
"They all did really well," Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said of the turnout of customers to the nine participating restaurants this year.
"I think my favorite part of Burger Week is the social media love that customers give when they're out trying different burgers, they'll take a picture, they'll describe it. So they truly are giving love to the restaurants," Monhollen said.
Caffrey said he appreciated the support of local businesses and asked for continued support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.