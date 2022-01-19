Osborne recognized as Whitley County's Above and Beyond winner for January

WHITLEY COUNTY - Whitley County High School art teacher Anthony Osborne was honored as January’s Whitley County School District’s Above and Beyond winner during the school board’s meeting Thursday evening.
The Above and Beyond Award is awarded to the district employee nominated for going above and beyond the duties of their job, explained Superintendent John Siler. Siler said Osborne had been nominated by WCHS Freshman Academy Principal Amanda Croley, who in her email recommending Osborne, spoke about the school culture that he brought to the high school when he joined around a year and a half ago.
Siler said Osborne referenced a conversation between Croley and Osborne on how they could improve school spirit, pride and culture. As a result, Osborne got to work with his students creating a Colonel mural depicting what pride and school spirit means to them.
Siler said Osborne and his students had also worked on a poster together which was being displayed by the Kentucky School Board Association in Louisville and that he was currently working on another project for the high school’s gymnasium and pep club section.
“When I say above and beyond, this stuff is not happening between the hours of 8 and 3,” Siler said on Osborne. “Like, he’s out at the high school and getting those students to come back and stay after school for things.”
One of the most recent projects that saw Osborne and his students spend extra hours on was the creation of the high school’s float to be featured in the City of Williamsburg’s annual Christmas parade. Siler said Osborne worked with a host of other teachers in creating the float, which featured a rotating, metallic Colonel head alongside other decorations.
“He spearheaded, with the help of couple of other teachers, putting in one of the nicest floats, the nicest float we’ve ever had at our school representing our school district in the Christmas parade,” Siler said.
And while Williamsburg’s Christmas parade ultimately cancelled due to weather, Siler said Osborne and some of his student volunteered to set the float up outside the board of education building on Main Street and pass out candy to those who passed by.
“They handed out candy and everything else probably in about 25-30 degree weather. Again, going above and beyond,” Siler said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.