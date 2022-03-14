Osborne lends helping hand in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Senate President Robert Stivers and the Kentucky State Capitol were in good hands on March 2 as McKenzie Osborne, a fifth-grade student at Jesse D Lay Elementary, was chosen to be a legislative page in Frankfort.
She was chosen after writing an essay detailing the impact that the Family Resource Center (FRYSC) has on her school. Once at the capitol, Osborne was honored to be selected as the page for Senator Stivers.
Osborne was seated beside Senator Stivers while he led the legislative session and assisted him as needed. She enjoyed learning a lesson about the legislative process as Senator Stivers took the time to explain the process and procedures as he conducted the session. She received a certificate and professional photos for her time at the capitol building.
When asked what she enjoyed most about her day in Frankfort, Osborne shared two things. She said her favorite part was sitting on the floor while he led the session. She also said Stivers talked to her about his son who is being deployed to Ukraine. Osborne was the only student from Knox County selected to serve as a page during this session.
