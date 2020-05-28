Organizations partnering to provide grant funding for farmers

TRI-COUNTY -- Several regional organizations have partnered to help the agriculture industry in eastern Kentucky in the midst of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on everyone, especially people in eastern Kentucky and central Appalachia who have tried to build small businesses and create new economy since the decline of the coal industry.
Gerry Roll with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky said food systems are one of those places where there is real opportunity to create business, good food and farmers to make a business feeding communities.
Multiple organizers have now more than ever dedicated themselves to creating a robust place for sellers and buyers to connect through farmers markets.
"To do that they're going to need a little bit of the stimulus help as well," said Roll.
The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, in partnership with the Community Farm Alliance and CEDIK at the University of Kentucky, is providing grant funding through the Central Appalachian Family Farm Fund for farmers in Southeast Kentucky. These grants can be used to sustain and increase growing capacity in the midst of COVID-19 as a mechanism to help address food insecurity within communities.
Martin Richards, executive director of the Community Farm Alliance out of Berea, said there is a high demand for Kentucky grown products and people really want to know where their food is coming from which is helpful for local farmers. Richards is seeing approximately a 25 percent increase in sales at farmers markets.
The impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the farmers in southeastern Kentucky is still up in the air. He thinks it will be 60 days or more before we see the impact. He said some farmers are even talking about rationing what they take to market.
"It's showing us problems but it's also showing us opportunity," said Richards. "We haven't seen the real impact yet."
As of May 15 Bell, Clay, Clinton, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley, and Wolfe Counties are eligible for the grant. More counties are potentially being added in the coming weeks.
A family farm can apply for funds up to $750 and no more than one grant will be awarded per farming operation. These are grants and do not need to be repaid.
"We raised some funds to make a small grant," Roll said. "It's not a lot of money but it might help buy fertilizer, buy seed, or pay a light bill, it doesn't really matter, what matters is that we support out farmers and continue to build our local food system."
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, the first round of applications will be reviewed for applications that were submitted by May 25. The application should only take approximately 10 minutes to complete.
Anyone in southeastern Kentucky with questions can direct questions to info@appalachianky.org. To apply visit: https://tinyurl.com/AppFarmFund
