BARBOURVILLE - In a Barbourville City Council meeting that saw both Mayor David Thompson and Councilman Jeremy Hick absent, the council heard the first reading of three new ordinances, one of which would establish a Utility Hardship Grant for Barbourville Utility customers.
Ordinance 2020-10 was read aloud by Councilman Ronnie Moore. If approved, the ordinance would allocate $50,000, available through CARES Act money received by the city, to fund the grant.
Eligible applicants would be served on a first-come first-serve basis until the balance of the allocated funds are exhausted.
The Barbourville Utility Commission will administer the program according to the term of the ordinance.
The ordinance would come into affect upon the passing of the ordinance during the council's next scheduled meeting.
The council also heard the first reading of ordinance number 2020-8 which amends the city's June 30, 2020 budget.
The ordinance read that the city has to make changes to income and expenses due to increases in grant income, restaurant and motel tax, sell of surplus property, CARES Act funding, tourism transfers, decrease in Coal Severance funds, purchase of vehicles, a drive-in theatre, and upgrades in the city's park system.
The new balanced budget sees the receipts and revenues, revenues and cash, as well as appropriations changed to $4,718,000.
The city's appropriations are changed to the following amounts: administration $1,214,000, police department $1,498,000, street department $945,000, fire department $164,000, recreation fund $344,000, tourist and recreation fund $552,000, total appropriations being $418,000.
The final ordinance's first reading read during Thursday's meeting was Ordinance 2020-9, which adopts and supplements the code of ordinances modified by the state each year.
The council also adopted two resolutions Thursday authorizing the utility commission to authorize the execution and submission of an application to obtain loan assistance from the Federally Assisted Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWSRF) to provide upgraded drinking water service for industrial, institutional, commercial, and residential growth in the Barbourville and Knox County areas.
The DWSRF was created in 1996 and aims to provide financial support to water systems and to state safe water programs.
The council ended the meeting by entering into executive session to discuss a property purchase. After the executive session, the council approved a motion allowing attorney Samuel Davies to appear at the sale of the Robert White property to bid in order to protect the city's interest, pursuant to the instructions discussed during the executive session.
In other city council news, the council:
-Approved a motion extending its solid waste contract with Mills Garbage for another five years.
-Approved a motion reappointing Tim Davis to the Barbourville Housing Authority. Davis' term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2020.
