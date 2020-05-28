KNOX COUNTY — During Wednesday’s meeting, the Knox County Fiscal Court passed the second reading of an ordinance that establishes a tourism convention commission for Knox County.
“The counties around us also have this,” said Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell. “Harlan County has it, Bell has a tourism thing, and this is something that moving forward, I think it will open up opportunities for Knox Countians to take advantage of.”
Mitchell explained that a 3% transient tax would be implemented as a result of the ordinance. He also said that this tax would not apply to Knox County residents.
“If you live here and you need motel service, you will not pay a tax,” he explained. “This is for tourism development only. This money can only be spent for tourism development, but it will open up avenues for us to apply for funding, and grants, and also work in conjunction with the city’s tourism.”
The ordinance was passed in vote tallied 4-0. Two magistrates, Jason Smith of district four, and Tony Golden of district three abstained from voting.
The fiscal court also passed a motion approving an executive order that would allow Judge Mitchell to declare a state of emergency in Knox County over road conditions in Knox County’s Kay Jay community.
“We’ve got a road that we’ve been dealing with since last Tuesday night,” said Mitchell. “It’s an area where we continue to have problems. We’ve had several federal agencies that’s working trying to help alleviate the threats and issues that face that community.”
Mitchell explained that an embankment sitting on a mountain overtop of Jonestown Road had started to pour silt, and other debris down the mountain onto the road, creating hazardous travel conditions.
“I just want to say that I thank my judge,” said Golden, the community’s magistrate. “I’ve had three major floods in 16 months, and some of them is 10 days a part. You can about set your book by it. Every third week to a month, he’s got to take some equipment out of one of these boy’s district, and bring to my district and fix it. I want to thank each and every one of them,” Golden said about the other magistrates.
The state of emergency will retroactively go into effect May 20 and will last until “such a disaster ends.”
The court also passed a motion approving changes to the county’s administrative code pertaining to road acceptance by the county.
The new motion would see that any new subdivision development in Knox County would have to meet certain requirements before its roadways would be accepted by the county.
“We’re not going to take a road in that doesn’t have proper drainage or it’s located behind a gate. It pretty well states in here that your fences have to be moved, buildings, gates, cattle gates. The road has to be surveyed, and deeded, and be free and clear of any lien,” Mitchell explained.
“I think the new proposal, all it does is, if you have a new subdivision coming in, it kind of puts a few more requirements in for them to have water drainage, and plans, and that kind of thing,” said Knox County Attorney Gilbert Holland. “ It doesn’t affect anything that’s not a subdivision.”
During the fiscal court meeting, Judge Mitchell also provided an update on the Knox County Courthouse and how it will operate once the state resumes court proceedings June 1.
According to Mitchell, anyone notified that they are to appear in court will have to use the two rear entrances of the courthouse connected to the rear parking lot. Those individuals will then need to check in with a bailiff, and must wear a mask. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one. Individuals will then be let into the courthouse in order as they appear on that day’s court docket.
“We kind of segregated our courthouse here, broke it in half,” Mitchell said. “This is the AOC section that they rent, and have total control over that. Justice Minton has put out specific orders, and unless they change, they will have to be followed and adhered to.”
Anyone needing to conduct business in any of the county’s offices on the first floor, may use the courthouse’s front entrance. The wearing of masks is encouraged, but not required.
Each office is limited on the number of people it can serve at one time. For example, Mitchell said that Knox County Clerk Mike Corey’s office can help three people at a time. However, Corey’s office is the only office that can assist more than one person at a time. Mitchell’s office, the PVA, county attorney, and others can only assist one person at a time.
In other fiscal court business, the court:
- Passed a motion to approve the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of April in the amount of $6,836.49.
“Starting next week, we will be doing this year’s taxes. We’ll start the delinquent taxes,” announced Holland. “We’ll start making payment agreements to pay, not this year’s, but last year’s that just became delinquent. We will start those agreements as of Monday. The letters will be going out June 1 to everyone about that.”
- Passed a motion to amend the county road aid agreement in the amount $1,157,003.02.
- Passed a motion to approve the county clerk’s claim for preparing tax bills for 2019 in the amount of $2,719.20.
- Passed a motion to reappoint Jay Harrell Messer, and Joe Broughton to the Artemus Fire and Protection taxing district to a three year term. Both Messer’s and Broughton’s current term is set to expire on June 30.
- Passed a motion to approve the contract between the court and the state for roadside inmate work crews for the Knox County Jail.
- Passed a motion approving the second reading of ordinance #20200422-01, which places guidelines for Knox County’s shelters.
“This motion sets forth a uniform set of standards for shelters to provide temporary housing for homeless, to ensure the health, safety, and welfare,” explained Mitchell.
- Approved the first reading of the Knox County Fiscal Court’s budget for the fiscal year 2020/2021.
- Passed a motion approving the sheriff’s 2019 excess fee settlement.
