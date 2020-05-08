LAUREL COUNTY — Over 600 Laurel County high school seniors are still waiting to learn which days and times they will report for a graduation walk-through ceremony.
An order is expected to be presented to Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton on Monday morning that will outline the new scheduling that includes two parents or parental figures accompanying the senior student to the commencement exercises. But that is dependent on whether enough school staff will agree to work past their contract days to assist with the student flow.
A third hearing was held on Friday morning regarding a lawsuit filed by South Laurel High School parents opposing the Laurel County Board of Education's plan to have student-only graduation ceremonies. The lawsuit outlined "mental and physical" affects of students not being able to have parents or parental figures present, which school officials opposed that idea on the basis having more people present would pose greater risk of spreading potential coronavirus. School officials planned to have staggered times for students of 10 to report to their high schools to be videoed walking across the stage in their caps and gowns to receive their diploma. The school district would then edit the procession into a video that would be distributed to the graduates - a process they said was "to give them something" resembling the traditional commencement exercises.
But Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton ruled that the ceremonies should include "Student Plus Two," or two adults accompanying each graduate during three separate hearings on Tuesday. The school district was then charged with redesigning the graduation plan, having it approved by health department officials who oversee group gatherings, and presenting the plan to Caperton. That was part of a discussion during a Wednesday evening conference, with Caperton deferring the case until Friday.
On Friday, Hensley said he had amended some of the Student Plus Two process with school officials stating they "will make it work."
However, that will take additional time and with the last day of school set for Thursday, May 14, the time frame to video the commencement exercises will extend until the end of May to accommodate the restrictions on group gatherings.
Friday's hearing involved more legal arguments from both parties, with Laurel County School Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explaining that the additional people involved with the ceremonies would delay the process - and thus putting school staff working past their contracted work days. Although those staff will be paid for their work time, Bennett explained that the school district cannot require staff to work. He said he would send emails out to staff to ask for their assistance to hold the graduation ceremonies.
But even then, the process will extend into late May - which Laurel County School Board attorney Larry Bryson said could interfere with some students who may have to leave for military duty before the videoed graduation could be completed.
According to Bennett, letters detailing the dates of times for students to report to school must be mailed out. Then staff is needed to monitor the alternating groups of students and two parents showing up at their designated times. Teachers will be working a half day of instruction and a half day of assisting with the graduation ceremonies. But the Kentucky Department of Education requires all grades to be submitted by Friday, May 15 and the consistent delays in reaching a resolution is pushing the student ceremonies further and further into the month. Teachers' contract days are up on May 21.
Bennett said that the graduation process will require staff to work half days with the graduation ceremony on May 18, 19, 20 and 21. Friday, May 22 will be a full day of students. After taking off Monday, May 25 for Memorial Day, school staff will continue the graduation walk-through ceremonies from Tuesday, May 26 through that week and possibly continue into June1 and 2.
Bennett said the extended time frame will cost the school system approximately $111,846. There are 340 seniors at North Laurel High School and 294 seniors at South Laurel as the 2020 graduating classes.
