Operation UNITE has been awarded a $15,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare that will provide financial support for Kentuckians transitioning from residential substance-use treatment programs into sober living/transitional housing.
“We’re proud to support Operation UNITE and their mission to prevent drug abuse and facilitate recovery,” said UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kentucky’s Community Outreach Manager Ashley Hobbs.
Operation UNITE (which stands for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education) is a non-profit corporation organized and operated exclusively for educational, civic, patriotic and enhancement of society purposes under the Internal Revenue Code, said Jamie Gilliam, Supervisor for the Kentucky Health Statewide Call Center, which is staffed and operated by Operation UNITE.
As one of only a few Medicaid providers in the state of Kentucky, Hobbs said UnitedHealthcare works with community-based organizations (CBO) to help meet the needs of the community.
She said the health insurance company focuses on pillars considered social determinants of health and how they can team up with the CBOs to combat those issues.
“We look for community-based organizations who are doing great work. We kind of meet internally and discuss and then we reach out to the CBOs and see if there’s anyway we can help support,” she explained.
Hobbs said that a current employee with UnitedHealthcare had previously worked with Operation UNITE in a different capacity and knew of the work Operation UNITE did with helping folks dealing with Substance-Use Disorders (SUD), which is one of the pillars UnitedHealthcare looks to address.
The other pillars include Opioid-Use Disorders (OUD), maternal health, diabetes prevention and housing insecurity.
Gilliam said the funds from the grant would be utilized to “bridge the gap” between individuals that are going from residential treatment into transitional living by helping pay for things like admission fees and other costs associated with the move.
She said that often times a person who enrolled in one of UNITE’s residential treatment facilities isn’t able to work and therefore doesn’t have the income needed to make the transition into transitional living facilities.
With no better choice available to them, Gilliam said these folks regularly return home or back to the streets in some situations.
“[The grant] will help them to maintain their sobriety and just continue in that continuum of care instead of just doing residential treatment and then going right to the same environment that they came from,” Gilliam explained.
Gilliam went on to say the grant could help anywhere from 45-60 people and that the funds would be administered through the Kentucky Health Statewide Call Center.
“So if someone wanted to see if it was funding that they could utilize, they could call the Kentucky Statewide Call Center, again that’s staffed and operated by Operation UNITE, and start that application process,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.