Omicron variant detected in Kentucky

TRI-COUNTY—The Omicron variant has made its way to Kentucky. On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state.
During his COVID-19 briefing on Saturday, Beshear said it was in not one but several Kentucky counties as of Saturday with positive samples in patients from Kenton, Campbell and Fayette counties. Samples of the Omicron variant have also been detected in Jefferson County through wastewater testing performed by the University of Louisville and Louisville Metro Health Department.
“It is one of the most transmissible viruses, this variant, in modern human history,” Beshear said during Saturday’s briefing. “We hope the sickness that it causes is milder and there are some indications of that but this thing is going to spread so fast that any school that is not doing mandatory masking, any business that is not having their folks wear masks, could see entire schools, entire shifts get infected very, very quickly.
“We have found a way to live with COVID-19 even while so many people are dying, we’ve found a way to go back to work and stay in school. But folks I’m telling you, if we don’t make the decision to put back on that mask in these situations, it’s going to disrupt everything we have worked so hard to get back up and going.”
Health officials are now saying that the Omicron variant spreads quicker than Delta and other variants.
“The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is probably one of the most transmissible or contagious infections we’ve had in the last century at least,” said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s health commissioner, during Saturday’s briefing. “To put this into perspective, a person who gets influenza may infect one to two other people. The Delta variant really escalated COVID’s transmissibility and one person with the Delta variant may infect up to five other people under the right situations. Omicron, now, it may be that one person with Omicron could infect up to 18 to 20 additional people. This is not the progression we want.”
The CDC expects that anyone with Omicron can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms. But it is still unknown if this variant will cause more severe illness than the Delta variant or the original COVID-19 virus.
Dr. Stack and Beshear agree that people need to use the tools we have learned and been given to protect themselves against all variants of COVID-19, such as getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.
According to the CDC, current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant but breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are still likely to occur. New information released by Moderna says that the booster dose should offer protection against the Omicron variant.
“The bad news is that Omicron is so effective at infecting people that the breakthrough cases are going to go up, so the number of people who are even fully vaccinated and boosted who could have mild disease, so think about having cold symptoms, will go up almost certainly,” Dr. Stack said.
“To those that are unvaccinated, just consider now to possibly be the time. With as contagious as this is going to be, you’re going to get the Omicron variant,” Beshear said.
Beshear urged that people get vaccinated rather than wait to get treated once they have already contracted the virus, as scientists are still working to determine how well existing treatments for COVID-19 will work against the Omicron variant. Based on the changed genetic make-up of Omicron, some treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective, according to the CDC.
Beshear offered some tips for upcoming holiday get-togethers during Monday’s briefing, including getting vaccinated or boosted, getting tested beforehand and wearing a mask while in close proximity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.