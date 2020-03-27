Ollie's Bargain Outlet opens in Corbin

CORBIN -- Although Tony Stewart's appearance at the grand opening was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Corbin still opened Wednesday.
"During these uncertain times, you can count on Ollie's for essentials like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, hardware, and so much more in a wide variety of name brands at up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices," said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie's Bargain Outlet. "Corbin will be our 14th store in the great state of Kentucky."
Ollie's is known for name brand closeouts in many departments like food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, housewares, books, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, flooring, seasonal items, and more.
The home of "Good Stuff Cheap" opened its doors at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Tri County Shopping Center next to Burke's in the old Winn Dixie and has since drawn criticism as local and state officials made comments on social media about the opening as well as others in the community.
Since the store offers essential items such as food, it was able to open, however, the crowd of people that gathered at the store drew the most concern.
Ollie's brings about 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers, a press release from the company said. Ollie's employs over 8,000 associates across the company.
