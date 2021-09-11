The 38th annual Old Fashion Trading Days are in downtown Williamsburg this weekend. Vendors are set up around court square and entertainment will continue through Saturday evening.
Saturday's Schedule
The car show will kick off Saturday’s events in the Whitley County Judicial Center from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Registration for the Sid Strunk Memorial Corn Toss Tournament will begin at 10 a.m., with the tournament’s start time scheduled for 11 a.m.
The beauty pageant is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on stage two.
Stage one will feature Pine Mountain Dancers at 10:30 a.m., followed by Leanne Hoffman at 1 p.m. and 3 Years Apart at 2 p.m. The band His Heart will bring gospel music to stage one beginning at 4 p.m. They will be followed by The Believers at 5 p.m., Wilburn and Wilburn at 6 p.m., The Whisnants at 7 p.m. and The Primitives at 8 p.m.
The band Pistol Whip is scheduled to play on stage two at 7 p.m. Saturday evening. The band West Wind Drive will follow them, beginning at 8 p.m.
