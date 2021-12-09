TRI-COUNTY—Two weeks ago, a new variant of COVID-19 was reported to the World Health Organization and though public health officials don’t yet know the severity of this variant, it is something people need to be made aware of and prepared for.
Since it was first discovered, the virus that causes COVID-19 has mutated several times and according to information published by Baptist Health, it is normal for viruses to mutate into different “variants.”
The newest variant, the Omicron variant, was first reported to the World Health Organization by health officials in South Africa on November 24 of this year and then, on December 1, the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in the United States in California in a traveler coming from South Africa to San Francisco.
Though the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has yet to make its way to Kentucky or the Tri-County area, public health officials are preparing for its arrival. The Whitley County Health Department continues to monitor and communicate with scientists and state and federal partners to assess this new variant.
“We have regular meetings with different groups at Kentucky Department for Public Health,” said Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Mary Rein. “In addition, I get daily updates from the National Association of City and County Health Officials. There are regular updates by CDC, vaccine and testing manufacturers, and places like Schools of Public Health.”
Though there is little known about the new variant, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Omicron will likely spread more easily than the original COVID-19 virus but how easily it spreads as compared to the Delta variant still remains unknown at this time. It is also unknown if this variant will cause more severe illness than the Delta variant or the original COVID-19 virus.
According to the CDC, current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant but breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are still likely to occur, as with the Delta variant.
“Health officials are collecting data to know how serious a health risk Omicron is compared to other variants and whether it is more or less contagious,” Rein said. “In the meantime, it is important to remember that any coronavirus infection can be life-threatening, especially in people with underlying medical conditions. Therefore, the best way to prevent the spread of this new variant or any other variant is to get vaccinated, get a booster if you are eligible, and wear a mask in indoor public settings or a crowded environment.”
Scientists are also working to determine how well existing treatments for COVID-19 will work against the Omicron variant. Based on the changed genetic make-up of Omicron, some treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective, according to the CDC.
While many have shifted their focus to the newest variant, the Rein said the current focus remains on the Delta variant, which is still running rampant in the community.
“I expect we’ll see Omicron eventually, but we know Delta is hurting our community right now,” Rein said, as Delta is said to be more transmissible and tends to target younger people with more severe illness.
Governor Andy Beshear echoed the same sentiments during his COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon where he said that while Omicron is a potential threat and something people need to be on the lookout for, the current threat in the state was still the Delta variant. According to the CDC, 99.29% of cases in Kentucky that have been sequenced are the Delta variant.
As with any variant, health officials agree that vaccines remain the best way to protect people from COVID-19. The CDC also recommends that people continue wearing masks in public indoor settings in areas of high community transmission, regardless of your vaccination status, as well as taking advantage of testing opportunities if you are feeling sick.
“Until we know more about the risk of Omicron, it is important to use all tools available to protect yourself and others,” the CDC website reads.
To find a vaccination site nearest you, visit www.vaccinefinder.org. You can also text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
