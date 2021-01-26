Officials remember, honor late Bill Nighbert

WILLIAMSBURG — Former Williamsburg Mayor Bill Nighbert passed away on Thursday.
Nighbert served as Williamsburg mayor for 10 years during which time he also served as president of the Kentucky League of Cities. In 2004, Nighbert resigned from his position as mayor to take the position of Deputy Commissioner for the Governor’s Office for Local Development.
Nighbert was appointed to that position by former Governor Ernie Fletcher and was named Secretary of the Transportation Cabinet the following year.
Nighbert showed his love of the youth in his community as he was the president of the Optimist Club, coached little league football, baseball, and basketball, chaired the booster club and volunteered for countless other community activities.
Senator Christian McDaniel, son-in-law of Nighbert, spoke about Nighbert a week before his passing during a meeting of the Kentucky State Senate.
“Today I’d like to talk for a minute about one of our former members of the staff here in the Kentucky State Senate,” McDaniel said. “From a time before I showed up on the scene, a good man known by a lot of members named Bill Nighbert. Bill Nighbert was the mayor of Williamsburg, Kentucky and if you talk to people from Whitley County, they know him far and wide. He’s a guy who would deliver commodities, plow snow, had the vision to build a splash park in the city of Williamsburg. He served as the president of the Kentucky League of Cities and it didn’t matter if it was something large and high profile that involved congressmen and senators and sometimes presidents, you could count on Bill Nighbert to give 100 percent.
“It didn’t matter if it was a citizen living in a bus in the middle of a field that needed their commodities delivered, you could count on Bill Nighbert to be there and give 100 percent. It didn’t matter what it was, he served and cared for his community. He served the Commonwealth in many roles to include being secretary of transportation. He’s known to this day for his effective and efficient leadership of that cabinet. He’s somebody who initiated, as many of our friends from Jefferson County will remember, the Louisville bridges project. People who know Bill know him as a good, honest, loyal, caring-for-others kind of person. Someone who is exceptionally firm but as exceptionally firm as he is, he’s even kinder, someone who will do anything to help anyone at any time.”
McDaniel went on to discuss the love Nighbert had for his family and friends.
Senator Robin Webb also spoke highly of Nighbert during the same January 13 meeting.
“I, too, would like to comment about my friend Bill Nighbert,” she said. “He is much loved from those of us across the aisle, as well. We’ve always had a very good relationship. I loved working with him. He not only loved his family, he loves his Commonwealth and we love him too.”
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also released the following statement regarding the passing of Nighbert:
“Bill Nighbert put his kind heart and thoughtful nature into decades of public service. Even as Mayor of Williamsburg, no job was too small for Bill to pitch in and help his neighbors. He was instrumental in helping connect communities across our Commonwealth and paved the way for others to do the same.
“Bill’s greatest achievement was the love he shared with Susan and their family. Elaine and I send our sincere condolences to them and all who counted Bill as a friend.”
A celebration of life service will be held for Nighbert at Immanuel Baptist Church, Tates Creek Campus on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church where Bill was a member and volunteer.
