WHITLEY COUNTY — A Tennessee man was in court virtually Monday after he was arrested May 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department on charges of first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree assault.
Glenn Wayne McCullah was arrested at the Dollar Store on 30 Highway 904 E Williamsburg after Whitley Dispatch received a phone call from a store employee who said there was a female inside the store’s bathroom who had been severely assaulted, according to the complaint warrant for McCullah.
Jonas Saunders, an officer with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, testified in court Monday that the victim was located in the bathroom when police arrived. He said the victim had severe bruising on the arm, neck and face.
According to the complaint warrant, “Before Deputy arrival, Glenn W. McCullah was cursing store employees and attempting to locate the victim.”
Whitley EMS transported the victim to Baptist Health Corbin.
According to the complaint warrant, “Whitley EMS stated that the victim sustained severe injuries and could have internal bleeding and possible brain bleed due to her injuries.”
The court dismissed charges for strangulation and assault as they reportedly occurred in Tennessee.
McCullah also had at least one additional case set for pretrial conference Monday.
According to the online docket from the Kentucky Court of Justice, the additional case was from 2016 and included charges of third-degree terroristic threatening, harassing communications and contempt of court.
