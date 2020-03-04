The workshop was planned, but the outcome was higher-order thinking and creative problem-solving skills.
The first district-wide Odyssey of the Mind workshop was held on February 21 at Lay Elementary School. Six elementary Odyssey teams participated in the workshop which was presented by Jimmy Cornn, east-central division board member of Kentucky Odyssey of the Mind and Jennifer Carey, gifted and talented coordinator for Knox schools and also an east-central representative.
“Students gained valuable practice and experience solving hands-on and verbal problems. They spent time problem solving and coming with new solutions as a team while learning from other teams as well,” explained Beth Mills, sponsor of Odyssey of the Mind at Lay Elementary.
“Spontaneous problems teach kids creativity, teamwork, and flexibility with problem-solving,” said Cornn. “All skills needed in a twenty-first century world.”
All six teams are looking forward to competing in the regional tournament on March 7 and getting a chance to showcase their talents.
