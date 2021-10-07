CORBIN—Corbin’s annual Octoberfest is scheduled to take place on Saturday with lots of exciting new changes happening.
Octoberfest is a long-standing fall tradition in Corbin that first began as a merchant-led event by the late Maxine VonGruenigen in 1989. The event brings together tons of vendors and shoppers to the streets of downtown Corbin.
“It started as a way to bring vendors in and have sidewalk sales—just another thing to bring people downtown to shop,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen.
Traditionally, Octoberfest was held on Columbus Day each year but event organizers have since moved it to Saturday, as this year’s event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Through the years, times change and things change and in order to keep the event exciting, we have had to adjust a few things,” Monhollen said. “It’s been such a tradition for so long, it’s definitely an event we wanted to keep.”
This year’s festival will see lots of changes, including shutting down Main Street for the event for what Monhollen said will be the first time ever.
“Main Street will be closed and instead of cramming all the vendors into Nibroc Park and we’re also thinking about safety and the times, so we’ve spread our vendors out through Nibroc Park, First Street, Main Street, so that people can feel a little at ease when they are shopping,” Monhollen said.
Monhollen said there are approximately 60 vendors expected to set up for this year’s event selling all sorts of items including home décor, wood carvings, clothing, handmade crafts and food.
Saturday’s event will also have mobile disc jockey Gary the Sound Machine playing music throughout the streets of downtown to help liven things up.
From noon to 5 p.m., families can enjoy free hayrides throughout downtown. The hayride will load at the corner of 2nd and Main Streets.
Another addition to this year’s Octoberfest is a cornhole tournament, sponsored by Old Town Grill, which will take place at Sanders Park with registration beginning at 11 a.m. The tournament will also serve as a fundraiser for the Carnegie Center of Corbin, with 20 percent of the money made from the tournament going to the nonprofit organization and the other 80 percent will be awarded to the winner of the tournament.
Monhollen noted that there will be no overnight parking allowed on Main Street on Friday night, as Main Street will be closed at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to allow vendors to begin setting up their booths. During the event, parking will still be available on Depot Street.
Monhollen is encouraging community members to come out and shop local this weekend.
“Bring out the kids and get ready for some early Christmas shopping,” she said.
