Octoberfest scheduled for Saturday in Corbin

CORBIN — Although it may look a little different this year, the city of Corbin has decided to move forward with hosting its long-standing celebration of Octoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
This year’s event will see approximately 70 vendors set up in various locations throughout downtown Corbin. Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel explained that this was to help encourage social distancing at the event.
“We are spreading the festival all throughout basically Main Street so we’ll have vendors set up in Nibroc Park, on First Street, in front of businesses that are closed on Main Street, Sanders Park, and the lot across from Sanders Park,” she said.
“We want to keep our booths six feet apart,” Kriebel added. “We wanted to prevent people from congregating in one spot. Every booth has been asked to provide hand sanitizer at their booth, and then we are strongly encouraging masks.”
Kriebel said she had no problems with procuring vendors for the event. In fact, she has had to stop accepting vendors and has had to create a waitlist for those still wishing to set up a booth.
“They want to do something,” she said. “They haven’t been able to set up and sell all year. We have several vendors who have participated in Octoberfest for several years, as well as some new people.”
Kriebel said vendors would be selling everything from homemade goods, to home decor and more. Some of Corbin’s downtown businesses and merchants will also be hosting special sales during the event as well.
“We’ll have Laurel Gardens out there selling flowers and fall flowers,” she added. “They’ll be some home-based businesses selling things like Mary Kay products or essential oils, things like that. Then we will also have a few food vendors on site.”
A staple of Corbin since 1989, Octoberfest first began as a merchant led event by the late Maxine VonGruenigen. VonGruenigen eventually stepped down from coordinating the event once the city hired and established a Main Street Manager position, explained Kriebel.
Since then the event has evolved throughout the years. It has seen a name change and been held on different days of the week throughout its existence.
“I think a lot of people have always wondered why it was on a Monday,” Kriebel said. “The reason it was always held on Columbus Day is because the festival in Barbourville would happen the weekend before, and what [VonGruenigen] would do is, she would reach out to those vendors and ask them if they wanted to set up on that Monday as they were coming through to go back home.”
Kriebel said because the city hasn’t been able to host many events on Saturdays this year, she and other event organizers decided to host the event on a Saturday this year.
“I just kind of picked Saturday. It’s a weird year, so we’re just going to run with Saturday,” she said. “And because of the coronavirus, I just wanted to keep it to a one-day event.”
Kriebel said she decided to return the event to its original name, as she feels most people know it as Octoberfest. It had been named October Festival last year.
Kriebel said she decided to move forward with hosting the event after meeting with Corbin’s downtown merchants and businesses.
“We have active meetings,” she said. “They wanted to move forwards with it, the Farmers' Market people wanted to do it, and people in the general public wanted to do it,” she continued. “In light of everything we have faced this year, downtown Corbin had a desire to bring a quality event that is fun, but safe and following CDC guidelines at the same time. We would love for the community to come out and participate and be able to feel safe.”
