Corbin's annual Octoberfest took over downtown on Saturday with vendors lining Main Street offering handmade crafts, clothing, home decor and food. This year's event saw lots of changes, including a free hayride that families got to enjoy and a mobile disc jockey to help liven up the event. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Octoberfest draws crowd to downtown Corbin
