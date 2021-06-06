October 2, 2021 declared as <span>Walk to End Alzheimer's Day for the City of Corbin</span>

Representatives from the Alzheimer's Association came and spoke to Mayor Suzie Razmus recently about the Walk to End Alzheimer's that is taking place in October. The Mayor awarded them a proclamation declaring October 2, 2021, as Walk to End Alzheimer's Day for the City of Corbin. | Photo contributed

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you