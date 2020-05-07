Occasions for prayer

Dire need is often the occasion for prayer.There is a natural tendency to turn to God when things seem overwhelming, or even hopeless.
But, there are also times when our spirit overflows with joy or gratitude. A sunny day when everything is going our way is as much an occasion for prayer as when we are seeking refuge from a storm, though these are bound to be very different prayers.
Every occasion is a good time for prayer, and if we just let the spirit speak through us it will find the right words.
Saint Paul instructs us to pray without ceasing (1 Thessalonians 5:17), and if we never stop praying we will always be in communion with God.
Remember that God is everywhere and that God is always good. God is indeed the highest good. What a powerful source of goodness we have at our disposal if we can only keep praying. There is never an inappropriate occasion for prayer.
- Christopher Simon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.