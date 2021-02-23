Retired Corbin Police Department K-9 Jett passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
Jett was born in 2009 and began working at Corbin Police Department in 2014. He was retired in 2017 due to having dental issues.
He was a Belgian Malinois, and one of the most loving and caring dogs ever.
He was certified nationwide by the Department of Forestry and was a multi-purpose K-9. He was trained to track, search and even apprehend.
Jett served with Corbin Police Department Officer Glenn Taylor and was his best friend. They spent every night on duty together and went on several training trips that lasted a week or even longer.
Jett was not only an excellent K-9 but he was an all-around family dog, he was very protective of his family. He loved to go on walks and play with tennis balls. He also loved McDonald's cheeseburgers and eating with Officer Taylor on night shifts. He would even sit in the front seat sometimes.
Jett lived with the Taylor family after he retired and was loved as a member of the family. He will be greatly missed.
He was buried on the family farm with the family's first K-9 Shep.
