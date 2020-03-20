TRI-COUNTY — Local nursing homes are doing their best to keep residents in contact with their family members, keep them active and do so while keeping everyone in good spirits during this time of uncertainty.
After Gov. Andy Beshear’s move earlier this month to ban visitors inside nursing homes, staff at many nursing homes are having to get creative. Courtney Cox, Social Services Director for Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, says it has been tough for her residents not having members of their family come to visit.
On Monday she posted pictures of the residents with messages for their family members to see. She asked some of the residents what they had to say and wrote it down, snapped a picture and posted it on social media. Cox said the post got a lot of attention.
On Tuesday residents were photographed enjoying St. Patrick’s Day as a party wagon made its way through the halls.
While a few residents do use social media, Cox has been trying to explain to many residents exactly what Facebook is. She has been reading to residents the responses the post has been receiving as well as messages from their family members.
Cox said it’s been really nice to get the positive feedback.
Seeing the positive and friendly posts on social media made by the nursing home has not only been good for the residents and their family members, but it has also reached and touched people in other states.
“We’ve had a lot of people from out of state comment and tell us how these posts touch them,” said Cox. “Some people said they hadn’t even thought about the impact on nursing home residents. This brought their attention to it.”
With social distancing at the forefront, Cox said the staff is working extra hard at innovative ways to keep residents engaged.
“We’re trying to talk with them and keep their spirits up,” added Cox. “We laugh with them and we do Facetime.”
Cox said the facility appreciates all the nice comments that they’ve been getting in regards to their efforts during this time and they would appreciate the community’s prayers.
Karlie Troutman, the social worker for the Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Corbin, said her residents are handling the ban a lot better than she expected them to.
“Of course, we’re just in the beginning stages,” said Troutman. “But most of them are handling it pretty good. We’re trying to do as many small activities to keep them from panicking and missing their loved ones.”
Troutman said the staff has been focusing on letting residents know the staff is there for them and will help in any way and they too love them unconditionally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.