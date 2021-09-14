Nurse Lawson honored with Above and Beyond Award by Whitley schools

Whitley County High School Nurse Missy Lawson was recognized as this month’s Above and Beyond Award winner by the Whitley County School Board Thursday evening. Lawson was nominated by WCHS Principal Julie Osborne, who said that even with limited resources, Lawson cares for each of her students with the same attentiveness. Osborne said not only was Lawson an expert at identifying problems, but that she is “truly a care-giver in every sense of the word.” Lawson puts kids first everyday, Osborne said, also adding that Lawson works seamlessly with teachers ensuring minimized instructional time was lost whenever a student needed to visit the nurse’s office. Finally, Osborne said Lawson modeled the value of education, as she continues to work for the school district, taking care of students, all the working on her masters degree at the same time. | Photo by Jarrod Mills
