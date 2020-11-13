On Saturday, The William Whitley Chapter, NSDAR continued to honor the Revolutionary War Patriots who settled in Whitley County. To commemorate Veterans Day, chapter members gathered at the grave site of Thomas Adkins, a patriot from South Carolina. Thomas’ first military service was in 1777 with the South Carolina Militia at the age of 17. He was taken prisoner in the fall of Fort Augusta, Georgia, but escaped six months later and returned to his home area where he continued to serve until October 1781. After a good general cleanup of the grave site, Regent Chambers gave the history of the life and service of Thomas Adkins and Chaplain Aretta Moses conducted a memorial service and rededication of the marker place at his grave. Members of the 250! Committee who attended the event are Dianne Chambers, Aretta Moses, Emily Meadors, Carolyn Falin, Cora Richardson and Wanda Cornelius. | Photo contributed
NSDAR chapter honors Revolutionary War Patriots
